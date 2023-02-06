U.S. Army

Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded a $264,951,370 modification (P00020) to contract W52P1J-21-F-0035 for the Enhanced Army Global Logistic Enterprise. Work will be performed at Fort Benning, Ga., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 10, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $16,304,162 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded an $84,953,107 modification (P00401) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Family of Vehicles. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 U.S. Air Force baseline procurement funds; and fiscal 2023 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $84,953,107 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Pine Bluff Sand and Gravel Co., White Hall, Ariz., was awarded an $18,470,195 modification (P00010) to contract W912P8-20-C-0002 for maintenance dredging. Work will be performed in New Orleans and Black Hawk, La., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 5, 2023. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $18,470,195 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Polskie Zaklady Lotnicze Sp. z.o.o., Mielec, Poland, has been awarded an $30,373,834.85 firm-fixed-price contract for M28 Block 05 aircraft. This contract provides for two new, commercially produced M28 Block 05 aircraft, associated aircraft training, spares package, medical equipment, six months of field service representative services, and ferry flight service for the M28 Block 05 aircraft from Mielec, Poland, to Kathmandu, Nepal. Work will be performed in Mielec, Poland, and is expected to be complete by April 30, 2025. This contract involves foreign military financing to Nepal. This award is the result of a country-directed sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Financing funds in the amount of $29,232,835 are being obligated at the time of the award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8625-23-C-B001).

U.S. Navy

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Rolling Meadows, Ill., is awarded a $92,001,342 modification (P00004) to a previously awarded, fixed-price incentive (firm-target) contract (N0001922C0042). This contract procures weapon replaceable assemblies hardware to include: 297 advanced threat warning sensors, 64 control indicator unit replaceable replacements, 78 Department of the Navy (DoN) Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure (LAIRCM) processor units, 52 Guardian laser transmitter assemblies (GLTAs), 52 GLTA shipping containers, 150 high capacity cards, 79 large aircraft system processor replacement smart connector assemblies, 23 personal computer memory international association cards, and 97 battery kits, as well as associated systems engineering, technical support, analysis and studies in support of integration of the DoN LAIRCM system onto various aircraft for the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, and the Air Force Special Operations Command. Work will be performed in Rolling Meadows, Ill., (43 percent); Goleta, Calif., (21 percent); Longmont, Colo., (9 percent); Apopka, Fla., (8 percent); Blacksburg, Va., (7 percent); Boulder, Colo., (3 percent); Carlsbad, Calif., (3 percent); Verona, Wisc., (2 percent); Ashburn, Va., (2 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (1 percent); and Tripp City, Ohio (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $60,328,269; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $10,208,817; fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $525,505; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $18,034,148; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $65,019; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $6,998,917; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,574,989 will be obligated at the time of award, $13,573,906 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

KPMG LLP, McLean, Va., (N00189-23-D-Z003); ReefPoint Group LLC, Annapolis, Maryland (N00189-23-D-Z004); and Serco Inc., Herndon, Virginia (N00189-23-D-Z005), are being awarded an estimated $37,606,063 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract that will provide services and resources for performance and process improvement that focus on improving patient access, quality of care, and cost through improved efficiencies of ìcurrent stateî resources in support to the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery at its headquarters and medical treatment facility locations. Each contract will run concurrently and will include a 60-month base ordering period and an option for a six-month ordering period, which if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $41,934,925. All work will be completed by January 2028; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by June 2028. Work will be performed in various contractor facilities identified at task order level that cannot be determined at this time (95 percent); and Falls Church, Va., (5 percent). Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated ($33,333 on each of the three contracts) to fund the contractsí minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. The requirement was full and open competitive solicitation for the award of multiple contracts through SAM.gov with 15 offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Philadelphia Office, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

381 Constructors, Omaha, Neb., is awarded a $34,000,000 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract N40085-21-C-0077 for work at Multi-Mission Dry Dock 1 at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $1,872,713,779. The contract modification is for removal of additional bedrock; removal of exfiltration measures; a change from secant to tangent pile construction, and project phasing changes to support post award delays and updated fleet schedules. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine and is expected to be complete by June 2028. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,700,000; and fiscal 2023 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,800,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Officer in Charge of Construction, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, is the contracting activity (N40085-21-C-0077).

Environmental Chemical Corp.,* Burlingame, Calif., is awarded a $20,291,410 firm-fixed-price contract for taxiway and apron upgrades. This contract provides for the repair and upgrade of existing airfield pavement to support the P-8A mission at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. Work will be performed at Sigonella, Italy, and will be completed by November 2025. Fiscal 2019 military construction funds in the amount of $20,291,410 will be obligated at time of award. Funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website with four offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk Va., is the contracting activity (N62470-23-C-0001).

Woodward Inc., Rockford, Ill., is being awarded $17,161,040 for a firm-fixed-price requirements, long-term contract for the repair of hydro mechanical units which are interchangeable with the nomenclature main fuel controls used on the T700 401C engines. This contract includes a two-year period with no options. All work will be performed in Rockford, Ill., and work is expected to be completed by February 2025. No funding will be obligated at the time of award. Working capital funds (Navy) will be used and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One firm was solicited for this non-competitive requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00383-23-D-DN01).

Defense Logistics Agency

Federal Prison Industries Inc.,** doing business as UNICOR, Washington, D.C., has been awarded a maximum $22,641,000 modification (P00013) exercising the third one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-F057) with four one-year option periods for various types of coats. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Texas, Illinois and North Carolina, with a Feb. 5, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Mandatory source