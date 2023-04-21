U.S. Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $313,434,366 modification (P00046) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001918D0001). This modification increases the ceiling to provide non-recurring engineering, system engineering program management, and additional aircraft inductions in support of extending the service life for up to 25 F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets from 6,000 flight hours to 10,000 flight hours and incorporating Block III avionics capabilities. Work will be performed in San Antonio, Texas (95 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2025. No funds are being obligated at time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tewksbury, Mass., is awarded a $308,456,187 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-5522 for an option exercise of Combat System engineering, miscellaneous material, and travel supporting Combat System installation, integration, development, testing, correction, maintenance, and modernization of Zumwalt-class mission systems and mission system equipment. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Mass., (37 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (37 percent); San Diego, Calif., (22 percent); Nashua, N.H., (2 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (1 percent); and Fort Wayne, Ind., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2024. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $17,806,180 (44 percent); fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,311,437 (30 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,613,206 (14 percent); fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,452,543 (9 percent); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,040,537 (3 percent) will be obligated at time of award, and $17,806,180 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), contract N00024-22-C-5522 for Zumwalt Combat System activation, sustainment, and modernization was not competitively awarded. Raytheon Missiles & Defense is the only responsible source, and no other supplies or services could fulfill the Navyís requirement. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Black Micro Corp., Barrigada, Guam, is awarded a $221,690,757 firm-fixed-price contract for construction at Tinian International Airport, Tinian, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI). The work to be performed provides for the construction of a cargo pad with taxiway extension, fuel tanks with receipt pipeline and hydrant system, airfield development Phase I roads, and a maintenance support facility, under the Asia Pacific Stability Initiative. Work will be performed in CNMI, and is expected to be completed by October 2026. Fiscal 2019 military construction (MILCON) (Air Force) funds in the amount of $86,470,507 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2020 MILCON (Air Force) funds in the amount of $12,663,908 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2023 MILCON (Air Force) funds in the amount of $82,503,810 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2020 MILCON (Air Force) in the amount of $20,163,124, and fiscal 2024 MILCON (Air Force) in the amount $19,889,408, will complete the total contract obligation amount for construction of the fuel tanks with receipt pipeline and hydrant system. The contract also includes one option item, construction of the maintenance support facility, that is being exercised at time of award, and is included in the fiscal 2019 MILCON (Air Force) funds of $86,470,507. The contract also contains three unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase cumulative contract value to $225,667,367. This contract was competitively procured via the Sam.gov website, with one proposal received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-23-C-1314).

Bruker Detection Corp., Billerica, Mass., was awarded a $37,572,328 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for a five-year ordering period to procure Improved Point Detection System-Lifecycle Replacement (IPDS-LR), IPDS-LR Heater/condensation kits, on board repair kits, and spare parts as needed for recouped systems to support the Naval Fleet. Work will be performed in Billerica, Mass. This requirement will be funded on as needed basis over the five-year ordering period, and will continue through April 2028. Fiscal 2023 New Ship Construction funds in the amount of $23,660 will obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This action was awarded on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), as implemented by FAR 6.302-1 ñ Only one responsible source or a limited number of responsible sources and no other suppliers will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, Indian Head, Md., is the contracting activity (N0017423D0007).

Merrick-RS&H JV LLP, Greenwood Village, Colo., is awarded a $12,841,950 firm-fixed-price task order (N6945023F0421) for professional architectural and engineering services at Naval Air Station Key West, Fla. The work to be performed provides for finalization of design documentation for bidding and construction, and construction administrative services in support of a new Joint Interagency Task Force-South Command and Control headquarters facility. Work will be performed in Key West, Fla., and is expected to be completed by December 2024. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and option is $12,814,950. Fiscal 2023 military construction, (Navy) design funds in the amount of $12,814,950 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southeast, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity (N69450-21-D-0003).

Defense Logistics Agency

SOPAKCO Inc.,* Mullins, S.C., has been awarded a maximum $38,427,000 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the first strike ration. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is April 18, 2026. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE3S1-23-D-Z156).

Washington Headquarters Services

Jaria LLC, Manassas, Va., is awarded a task order (P00005) valued at $16,568,920 on a firm-fixed-price contract (HQ0034-22-F-0131) to provide business administrative management and consulting services to the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). The contractor will support DIU technology advancement efforts in the following areas: artificial intelligence, human systems, autonomy, cyber, advanced energy and materials, information technology, and space. The contractor will provide executive administration, program management, network support, security operations, business development, commercial executive support, and engineering services support. The work will be performed at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., and at satellite DIU offices in Mountain View, Calif., Cambridge, Mass., and Austin, Texas. The estimated contract completion date is April 18, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,924,829; and fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $4,773,806 are being obligated at the time of award, for a total of $7,698,635. The cumulative total of the contract is $27,523.217. The total value of the contract if all options are exercised is $62,752,865. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

JMJR Companies LLC,* Glens Falls, N.Y., was awarded an $11,241,000 firm-fixed-price contract for building demolition, foundation removal and hazardous material removal. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Watervliet, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 10, 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $11,241,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, N.Y., is the contracting activity (W912DS-22-C-0018).

Torch Technologies Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $7,521,440 modification (P00101) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0038 for engineering services for virtual simulators. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 19, 2024. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

*Small business