U.S. Navy

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding, Newport News, Va., is awarded a $115,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-15-C-4301 for continued execution of the USS Columbus (SSN 762) engineered overhaul. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by December 2023. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $115,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

ReconCraft LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, is awarded a $35,920,405 firm-fixed-price contract for 12 40-foot patrol boats. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $36,141,587. Work will be performed in Clackamas, Ore., and is expected to be completed by September 2025. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,977,570 (81 percent); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,942,835 (19 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with Section 8(a) of the Small Business Act (15 U.S.C ß 637(a)) and the Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Part 19.8. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-2201).

Textron Systems, Hunt Valley, Md., is awarded a $32,822,940 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-14-C-6322 for engineering and technical support for the Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) program. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Md., (70 percent); and Slidell, La., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,032,724 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Safe Boats International LLC, Bremerton, Wash., is awarded a $16,201,667 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-21-C-2201 for the exercise of options for procurement and installation of four Gun Weapon Systems onto the Mark VI boats with spares and training. Work will be performed in Tacoma, Wash., and is expected to be completed by June 2026. Foreign Military Financing (Ukraine) funds in the amount of $16,201,667 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Hardinge Inc., Elmira, N.Y., is awarded a $15,500,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide field engineering support to include inspection, evaluation, repair, upgrade, training and rebuild in support of the sustainment of commercial industrial plant equipment that is required to support overhauling and repairing aircraft engines and components for the Navy. Work will be performed in Cherry Point, N.C., (41 percent); North Island, Calif., (40 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (14 percent); and Solomons Island, Md., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (a)(1). The Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N6852023D0002).

Patten Co., Inc.,* Jacksonville, Fla., (N0042123D0009); and Air Cruisers Company LLC, doing business as Safran Aerosystems Evacuation, Wall Township, New Jersey (N0042123D0010), are each awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the procurement of Multi-Place Life Rafts — LRU-30, LRU-31, LRU-32, LRU-33, and LRU-34 — in support of various aircraft for the Navy and Foreign Military Sales customers. The estimated aggregate ceiling for all contracts is $15,000,000, with the companies having an opportunity to compete for individual orders. Work will be performed in Wall Township, N.J., and Jacksonville, Fla., and is expected to be completed in April 2028. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Raytheon Technologies Corp., East Hartford, Connecticut, has been awarded a $13,751,996 firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract for contractor engineering and technical services in support of the F100-PW-100/220/220E/229 engines for F-15 and F-16 aircraft. This contract provides for on-site proficiency training and advice to elevate the technical skill and abilities of personnel responsible for the operation and maintenance of the Raytheon Technologies Corp. equipment and systems to the level of self-sufficiency. The locations of performance include Air National Guard support in Tucson, Ariz., Toledo, Ohio, New Orleans, La., and Foreign Military Sales support in Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Republic of Korea, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and Thailand, and are expected to be complete by March 15, 2026. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, South Korea, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and Thailand. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. FMS and fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,129,911 will be obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8604-23-D-B002).

Defense Health Agency

Intrepid LLC, Huntsville, Ala., (HT001123C0077), was awarded a 12-month, firm-fixed-price contract in the amount of $11,112,148 to support financial management which includes budget execution, programming, and funds allocation for the Defense Health Agency’s (DHA) $8 billion Department of Defense-level program. Additionally, the contractor will assist DHA personnel with proper access into the General Fund Enterprise Business System and aid with the resolution of any issues, allowing the government to perform their duties. The contractor will also provide support to the Executive Steering Committee, the Corporate Executive Board, and the Resource Optimization Board, which are key DHA governance organizations. Work will be primarily performed at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Va. Operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $11,112,148 are obligated for fiscal 2023. The contract was awarded on a sole source basis in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 One Responsible Source. The period of performance for this award is April 15, 2023, to April 14, 2024. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Fives Giddings & Lewis LLC, Fond du Lac, Wisc., was awarded an $8,014,490 firm-fixed-price contract for a 7-axis machine. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Rock Island, Ill., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 21, 2023. Fiscal 2023 Army Working Capital funds in the amount of $8,014,490 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island, Ill., is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-P-2213).

*Small business