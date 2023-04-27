Northrop Grumman’s AARGM-ER team honored with William J. Perry Award

The AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range team, led by Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Navy, has received the prestigious William J. Perry Award presented by the National Defense Industrial Association.

The award recognizes the team for their exceptional contributions to precision strike systems which strengthen national security and shapes the nation’s precision strike combat advantage.

“We are honored to accept the William J. Perry award on behalf of the entire AARGM-ER team. Our strong partnership has accelerated the maturity of this advanced weapon capability to quickly deliver this time-critical, precise weapon into the hands of warfighters who fly into harm’s way,” said Gordon Turner, vice president, advanced weapons, Northrop Grumman.

The air-launched, tactical missile advances the Navy’s AARGM baseline program by creating the most advanced counter air defense capability with extended standoff range and increased survivability and effectiveness against future threats.

“The AARGM-ER industry-government team have displayed innovation and dedicated leadership, resulting in a significant and enduring advancement in precision warfare for the U.S. and our allies,” said David Norquist, NDIA president and chief executive officer.

AARGM-ER is part of the company’s broad portfolio of advanced weapons, which includes tactical armaments, components, strike missiles and interceptors. The missile is being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as the Air Force F-35A, Marine Corps F-35B, and Navy and Marine Corps F-35C aircraft.

The Perry Award is named in honor of former Secretary of Defense Dr. William J. Perry, the first individual recipient. The award recognizes exceptional contributions to precision strike systems, by an individual or team, which lead to the strengthening of national security or has had in shaping the United States’ precision strike combat advantage.