U.S. Navy

General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Mass., is awarded a $683,716,135 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the production and delivery of 169 T408-GE-400 (T408) turboshaft engines, to include 65 full rate production Lot 8 (54: Navy, 11: government of Israel); 51 full rate production Lot 7 (39: Navy, 12: government of Israel); and 53 low rate initial production Lot 6 (36: Navy, 17: government of Israel) in support of CH-53K production helicopter and spare engine inventory. Additionally, this contract provides associated engine, programmatic, and logistics support, as well as cost reduction initiatives. Work will be performed in Lynn, Mass., and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $172,954,622; fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $162,223,977; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $11,629,534; and Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $153,746,944 will be obligated at the time of award, $11,629,534 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001923C0013).

Aegis Power Systems Inc.,* Murphy, N.C., was awarded a $28,600,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00039-23-D-9000) to provide Program Executive Office (PEO), Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (C4I) Program Manager, Warfare (PMW) Information Assurance and the Navyís Cyber Security Program Office (PMW 130) with the development, fabrication, integration, testing, production, and delivery of a new design for the Cryptographic Universal Enclosure (CUE) Power Supply Modules (PSM). The CUE is a multi-functional chassis fielded by the Navy for use on submarines to house multiple electronic devices in order to consolidate onboard equipment rack space. The contract includes a single three-year ordering period, with the first task order being awarded with a value $744,000 for CUE PSM engineering change through production readiness review. If successful, delivery orders will be issued under the production Contract Line Item Number 0002, which is inclusive of economic price-quantity that are discounted in price for higher number of quantities in purchase of CUE PSMs in support of the Navy.† Work will be performed in Murphy, N.C., and is expected to be completed in April 2026. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This requirement was solicited using full and open competition via the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command E-Commerce Central website and the Federal Business Opportunities website, with only one timely offer received. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $158,126,213 definitized contract action for Global Hawk (RQ-4) aircraft sustainment. The contract provides for contractor logistics support as well as two engineering change proposals to support diminishing manufacturing sources. Work will be performed in the Republic of Korea and San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2026. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to the Republic of Korea. This contract was a sole source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $158,126,213 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8690-23-C-1001).

U.S. Army

Cashman Dredging & Marine Contracting Co. LLC, Quincy, Mass., was awarded a $23,963,300 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging. Bids were solicited via the Internet with four received. Work will be performed in Baltimore, Md., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 9, 2023. Fiscal 2021 civil construction funds and fiscal 2022 and 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $23,963,300 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-23-C-0014).

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was awarded a $13,300,335 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Common Avionics Architecture System procurement. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 25, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-23-F-0122).

Washington Headquarters Services

SLICOM, Oak Ridge, Tenn., (HQ003423D0023), is awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract valued at $21,000,000 to provide construction management technical services to the Washington Headquarters Services. The contractor will provide planning, design, and construction management support services to assist the Washington Headquarters Services Facilities Services Directorate in the accomplishment of its missions. Fiscal 2023 Pentagon Reservation Maintenance Revolving Funds in the amount of $7,673,056 are being obligated at the time of award. The total value of the contract if all options are exercised is $105,000,000. The work will be performed at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. The estimated contract completion date is April 30, 2028. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business