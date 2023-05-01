U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $7,795,532,764 fixed-price incentive (firm target), firm-fixed-fee modification (P00026) to a previously awarded advanced acquisition contract (N0001920C0009). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of 126 Lot 17 F-35 aircraft to include 81 F-35A aircraft (43 for the U.S. Air Force, eight for the Government of Finland, seven for the Government of Italy, six for the Government of The Netherlands, six for the Government of Poland, four for the Government of Japan, four for the Government of Belgium, and three for the Government of Denmark); 26 F-35B aircraft (15 for the U.S. Marine Corps, seven for the Government of the United Kingdom, two for the Government of Italy, and two for the Government of Japan); and 19 F-35C (13 for the U.S. Navy and six for the U.S. Marine Corps). Additionally, this modification exercises options to provide for air system diminishing manufacturing sources integration, software data loads, critical safety items, and red gear for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants, and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (14 percent); Warton, United Kingdom (9 percent); Cameri, Italy (4 percent); Orlando, Fla., (4 percent); Nashua, N.H., (3 percent); Baltimore, Md., (3 percent); San Diego, Calif., (2 percent); Nagoya, Japan (2 percent); and various location outside the continental U.S. (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in August 2026. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funding in the amount $2,561,714,872; fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,410,665,589; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $10,665,612; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,665,612; FMS customer funds in the amount of $1,497,071,084; and non-DOD participant funds in the amount of $1,300,749,995 will be obligated at the time of award, $21,331,224 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Drew Marine USA Inc., Whippany, N.J., is awarded an $83,131,866 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220523D7000) to provide products and incidental services for shipboard chemical treatment of diesel, gas turbine and steam powered ships. The government is contracting not only for specific products and incidental services, but also for the delivery of these products and services on a worldwide basis within specific time constraints defined by the contract. The contract contains a five-year ordering period. The contract will be performed on a worldwide basis beginning April 28, 2023, and will conclude on April 27, 2028. This contract was full and open competition with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and one proposal received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

ExxonMobil Marine Ltd., Irving, Texas, was awarded a $54,993,194 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220523D4033) to provide lubrication products. The government is contracting not only for specific products, but also for the delivery of these products on a worldwide basis within specific time constraints defined by the contract. The contract contains a one year base period and one six month option. The contract will be performed on a worldwide basis beginning April 27, 2023, and will conclude on Oct. 26, 2024, if option is exercised. This was a sole source bridge contract with a proposal solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and one proposal received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Boston Ship Repair,* Boston, Mass., was awarded a $14,759,604 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220523C4015) for a 75-calendar day shipyard availability for the regular overhaul/dry docking of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Patuxent (T-AO 201). This contract includes a base period and four options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $15,853,866. Work will be performed in Boston Mass., beginning July 14, 2023, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 26, 2023. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $14,759,604 are obligated for fiscal 2023 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and three offers received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $12,152,601 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00010) to an order (N0001920F0647) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001916G0001). This modification increases scope to procure non-recurring engineering (NRE) for the design, fabrication, and correction of deficiencies in support of the delivery and installation of retrofit kits on Lot 12 P-8A aircraft with Increment 3 Engineering Change Proposal (ECP) 6 capabilities; NRE for software updates and merges necessary to make increment 3 capabilities compatible with lot 12 aircraft; and NRE required to assess and incorporate changes necessary to address diminishing manufacturing source parts and equipment on previously delivered ECP 6 engineering for Lots 1-11 Navy P-8A aircraft in support of the Navy and the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Puget Sound, Washington, and is expected to be completed in April 2025. Fiscal 2023 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,305,628; and fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,044,932 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Ocean Ships Inc., Houston, Texas, is awarded an $11,935,168 option (P00091) for the fixed-price portion of a previously awarded contract (N3220519C3003) to fund the operation and maintenance of two expeditionary transfer dock vessels USNS Montford Point (T-ESD 1) and USNS John Glenn (T-ESD 2). This award exercises the fourth of four one-year option periods of this contract. The vessels will continue to support Military Sealift Command world-wide prepositioning requirements. Work will be performed at sea worldwide and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by May 1, 2024. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $5,780,949 are obligated for fiscal 2023. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $6,154,219 will be obligated for fiscal 2024, before Sept. 30, 2023. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220519C3003).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $8,372,760 firm-fixed-price modification (P00002) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0036). This modification adds scope to provide for continued program management, logistics, sustainment, and system engineering support, in support of the Government of Republic of Korea’s integration as a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customer into the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (85 percent); Orlando, Fla., (10 percent); and various location outside the continental U.S. (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2026. FMS customer funds in the amount of $2,651,710 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $7,620,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the production and delivery of E-2D aircraft common equipment in support E-2D trainer aircraft for the government of France. Work will be performed in Largo, Fla., (27.6 percent); Woodland Hills, Calif., (20.9 percent); Melbourne, Fla., (16.7 percent); Orlando, Fla., (15.8 percent); Linthicum Heights, Md., (6.4 percent); Hayward, Calif., (6.3 percent); Sylmar, Calif., (2.8 percent); Ronkonkoma, N.Y., (2.7 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (0.8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $7,620,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N6134023C0013).

U.S. Army

DCS Corp., Alexandria, Va., was awarded a $2,090,987,106 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for technical and engineering services support for the Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 27, 2031. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-23-D-0017).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $615,958,506 modification (P00005) to contract W31P4Q-23-C-0006 for production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, Archbald, Penn., Camden, Ark., York, Penn., Palm Bay, Fla., Brownsboro, Ala., Boca Raton, Fla., Whippany, N.J., Clearwater, Fla., Dallas, Texas, and Jackson, Miss., with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2026. Fiscal operation and maintenance, Recovery Act funds in the amount of $207,921,658 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Parker-Hannifin Corp., Irvine, Calif., was awarded a $221,525,069 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and overhaul of helicopter servos. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 27, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-23-D-0033).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $194,121,470 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and fixed-price-incentive) contract to recapitalize Multiple Launch Rocket Systems into the M270A2 configuration. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Camden, Ark., Grand Prairie, Texas, and New Boston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2027. Fiscal 2023 missile procurement, Army funds; fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (United Kingdom); and fiscal 2023 Foreign Military Sales (Italy) funds in the amount of $194,121,470 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-23-C-0032).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., York, Penn., was awarded an $87,963,612 modification (P00137) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0001 for the production and delivery of M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles. Work will be performed in York, Penn., with an estimated completion date of March 19, 2024. Fiscal 2023 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds; and Overseas Contingency Operations Transfer funds in the amount of $87,963,612 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $64,448,906 modification (PZ0008) to contract W31P4Q-22-C-0047 for production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas, Archbald, Penn., Camden, Ark., Palm Bay, Fla., York, Penn., Brownsboro, Ala., Boca Raton, Fla., Clearwater, Fla., Dallas, Texas, Whippany, N.J., and Jackson, Miss., with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2025. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Recovery Act funds in the amount of $64,448,906 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company LLC, Houston, Texas, was awarded a $29,184,150 firm-fixed-price contract to dredge Galveston Harbor’s entrance channel. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Galveston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 9, 2023. Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $29,184,250 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-23-C-0007).

Onshore Materials LLC,* Thibodaux, La., was awarded a $22,595,265 firm-fixed-price contract for berm and road repair and improvements. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work will be performed in Laplace, La., with an estimated completion date of March 26, 2026. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $22,595,265 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, La., is the contracting activity (W912P8-23-C-0020).

Advanced American Construction Inc., Portland, Ore., was awarded a $22,227,000 firm-fixed-price contract to build an access road at Spirit Lake. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Stevenson, Wash., with an estimated completion date of April 1, 2027. Fiscal 2023 civil construction funds in the amount of $22,227,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland, Ore., is the contracting activity (W9127N-23-C-0007).

Avox Systems Inc., Lancaster, N.Y., was awarded a $14,411,911 modification (P00008) to contract W911SR-19-F-0053 for low-rate production of the Mask Protective Unit-5. Work will be performed in Lancaster, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2025. Fiscal 2022 procurement, defense-wide funds in the amount of $14,411,911 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., has been awarded a maximum $155,996,100 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for pneumatic tire and wheel assemblies. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is New Jersey, with an April 27, 2026, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-23-D-0024).

UPDATE: Mack Defense LLC, Allentown, Penn., (SPE8EC-23-D-0009, $248,000,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for trucks and trailers, issued against solicitation SPE8EC-21-R-0007 and awarded March 18, 2022.

UPDATE: Signature Flight Support, Orlando, Fla., (SPE60723D0056, $18,008,305), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Huntsville International Airport, Ala., issued against solicitation SPE60723R0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

Missile Defense Agency

Northrop Grumman Corp., Chandler, Ariz., is being awarded a firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded other transaction prototype agreement to extend the existing period of performance. The value of this modification is $29,361,147, which increases the total value of the agreement to $155,659,655. Under this modification, the performer will continue to develop and refine their Glide Phase Intercept (GPI) concept during the technology development phase. The work will be performed in Chandler, Ariz., Colorado Springs, Colo., Huntsville, Ala., San Diego, Calif., and Linthicum, Md. The modification period of performance is from April 28, 2023, through March 12, 2024. This initial agreement was competitively awarded using Other Transaction Authority provided by 10 U.S. Code 4022 through the Enhanced Hypersonic Defense Broad Agency Announcement with Glide Phase Interceptor Special Topic, HQ0851-21-S-0001. Research, development, test, and evaluation funds will be used to fund the modification. The government will obligate in the amount of $29,361,147 at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ08512290002).

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is being awarded a firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded other transaction prototype agreement to extend the existing period of performance. The value of this modification is $17,700,482, which increases the total value of the agreement to $152,808,447. Under this modification, the performer will continue to develop and refine their Glide Phase Intercept (GPI) concept during the technology development phase. The work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., El Dorado Hills, Calif., Aurora, Colo., Tewksbury, Mass., Woburn, Mass., Andover, Mass., McKinney, Texas, and Huntsville, Ala. The modification period of performance is from April 28, 2023, through March 12, 2024. This initial agreement was competitively awarded using Other Transaction Authority provided by 10 U.S. Code 4022 through the Enhanced Hypersonic Defense Broad Agency Announcement with Glide Phase Interceptor Special Topic, HQ0851-21-S-0001. Research, development, test, and evaluation funds will be used to fund the modification. The government will obligate the amount of $17,700,482 at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ08512290003).

U.S. Air Force

ENSCO Inc., Springfield, Va., has been awarded a $24,152,156 firm-fixed price task order (FA2521-23-F-0149) for the Systems Engineering & Integration Support Stopgap contract. This contract provides for interim mission critical support to integrate new systems, upgrades and modifications of fielded systems and services into the Launch and Test Range System and to standardize systems engineering processes across both the Eastern and Western Ranges. This stopgap award represents an imminent need to avoid a lapse in system engineering and integration services during transition to the upcoming Space Force Range Contract. Work will be performed at Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., Vandenberg Space Force Base and Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif.,; and Peterson Space Force Base, Colo. The work is expected to be completed April 30, 2025. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 procurement funds; and research and development funds in the amount of $12,076,078 are being obligated at the time of award. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Space Force, Fla., is the contracting activity (47QRAA-20-D006C).

ENSCO Inc., Springfield, Va., has been awarded an $18,058,385 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the U.S. Space Force, Space Systems Center, Space Training Acquisition Office and Defensive Cyber Operations ñ Space systems engineering and integration bridge. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2024. This award is the result of sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $11,412,668 are being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Center, Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., is the contracting activity (FA8820-23-C-0003).

Defense Health Agency

Accenture Federal Services LLC, Arlington, Va., was awarded a sole-source contract (HT003823C0004) with an estimated value of $24,001,674. This contract supports the Program Executive Office ñ Defense Healthcare Management Systems, Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems Program Management Office’s Globally-Integrated Medical Common Operating Picture initiative for providing enterprise-wide real-time medical situational information and facilitating operational medicine information sharing and collaboration inside and outside the medical community. This contract includes a 12-month base period with four 12-month option periods, with estimated completion date of April 2028. Work location is within the contiguous U.S., outside of the contiguous U.S., or both. The contract is funded with fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance; procurement; and research, development, testing and evaluation funds. The Defense Health Agency, Defense Healthcare Management Systems Contracting Division, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

IntelliDyne LLC, Falls Church, Va., was awarded a $14,536,385 modification of a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price bridge task order (HT001123F0005) to continue network support services at Defense Health Agency (DHA) headquarters locations. The extent of the information technology (IT) support services to be provided includes operating and maintaining, and the transition to, a fully integrated site, and enterprise IT support model for all current DHA headquarters sites, network domains currently referred to as the DHA Network (DHAN), as well as all respective IT network, systems support services, associated infrastructures, and enclaves. Work will be primarily performed at Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Va., along with other locations in Virginia; San Antonio, Texas; Aurora, Colo.; San Diego, Calif.; Great Lakes, Ill.; Silver Spring, Md.; and Fort Detrick, Md.. The total contract value and total obligated value is now $29,072,756. Operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,536,385 are obligated for fiscal 2023 to fund Option Year One with a period of performance from May 1, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2023. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Va., is the contracting activity (GS-35F-0151S).

*Small business