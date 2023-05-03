U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee not-to-exceed $1,439,135,764 undefinitized contract. This contract provides for the continued development of critical F-35 warfighting capabilities, to include Electronic Warfare Band 2/5 Radar Warning Receiver, Modernized Countermeasure Controller, Multi-ship Infrared Search and Track Increment 2, and Beyond Line of Sight communications, as well as supports required training and combat data systems development for Lots 16 and 17 production aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, and non-Department of Defense (DOD) participants. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (60 percent); Nashua, N.H., (16 percent); Baltimore, Md., (9 percent); Orlando, Fla., (5.5 percent); Torrance, Calif., (2 percent); San Diego, Calif., (2 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (2 percent); Northridge, Calif., (1 percent); Clearwater, Fla., (1 percent); Buffalo, N.Y., (1 percent); and Tucson, Ariz., (0.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2028. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $57,335,825; fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation Air Force) funds in the amount of $54,900,755; FMS customer funds in the amount of $565,817; and non-DOD participants funds in the amount of $30,558,644 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001923C0009).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Liverpool, N.Y., is awarded a $35,646,196 fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-6120 to exercise options for Navy equipment and engineering services. Work will be performed in Liverpool, N.Y., (67 percent); and Millersville, Md., (33 percent), and is expected to be completed by November 2025. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,995,803 (70 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,100,262 (20 percent); and fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,550,131 (10 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Federated Maritime LLC, Boca Raton, Fla., is awarded a $33,476,761 firm-fixed-price portion of an already awarded contract (N3220523C4224), with reimbursable elements for time charter of one clean, approved upon delivery U.S. Flag, double hull tanker, CELSIUS RIGA, with an inert gas system and segregated ballast tanks that is capable of carrying a minimum of 310,000 barrels of clean petroleum products (intention JP8, JAA, or F76) within the vesselís natural segregation in designated cargo tanks with double valve isolation. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three one-year option periods, and one 11-month option period, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $97,674,640. The contract will be performed in Hawaii with expectation of additional worldwide possibilities, and it is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by April 2026. A working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $33,476,761 is obligated for fiscal 2023, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and six offers were received. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220523C4224).

General Dynamics Electric Boat Co., Groton, Conn., was awarded $15,715,111 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2120 for lead yard support and development studies and design efforts related to Virginia class submarines. Work will be performed in the continental U.S. and is expected to be completed by June 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,715,111 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) – only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., Minneapolis, Minn., was awarded a $72,766,538 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to develop and demonstrate navigation and control, networking and payload technologies that enable precision fires at very long ranges for 155 mm projectiles. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minn., with an estimated completion date of April 27, 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $9,022,561 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QK-N-23-C0001).

Enviremedial Services Inc.,* Calif., California, was awarded a $20,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for facility services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 9, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock, Ark., is the contracting activity (W9127S-23-D-6038).

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $14,562,958 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-price, firm-fixed-price) contract for non-personal services to support mission training complexes. Work will be performed at Fort Bragg, N.C., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 26, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $12,844,275 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-23-C-0015).

U.S. Air Force

The MITRE Corp., Bedford, Mass., has been awarded a $16,089,360 cost-reimbursement contract modification (P00016) to contract FA8702-23-C-0001 for support to the Air Force from MITRE as the administrator of the National Security Engineering Center Federally-Funded Research and Development Center. Work will be performed in Bedford, Mass., McLean, Va., and various locations throughout the continental U.S. and outside the continental U.S., and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $390,000.00 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

UPDATE: Signature Flight Support, Orlando, Fla., (SPE607-23-D-0061, $14,628,906), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at McGhee Tyson Airport, Tenn., issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

*Small business