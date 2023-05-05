Aerotech News and Review – May 2023

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to the May 2023, issue of Aerotech News and Review. In our cover story, Dennis Anderson shares with us the story of Honor Flight Kern County, and how military veterans visited the nation’s capital.

Also in this issue: Changes coming to the Mojave Air and Space Port, including runway closures; a Hollywood stunt pilot visits NASA Armstrong; NASA Armstrong is testing a unique aircraft wing design; the TPS is testing a new GPS system; and in High Desert Hangar Stories, Bob Alvis shares highlights of the stars who performed at War Eagle Field in Lancaster!

And of course, our highlights from On This Date when we remember Neil Armstrong ejecting from the Flying Bedstead; Space Shuttle Endeavour arriving at the Kennedy Space Center following a flight from Edwards; the first flight of the XF-91 Thunderceptor; the first flight of the YA-10A Thunderbolt II; and the rollout of the North American XB-70A-1-NA Valkyrie in Palmdale.

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the Antelope Valley, including Edwards AFB, beginning May 5.

