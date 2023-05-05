U.S. Army awards Javelin production contract

The U.S. Army awarded the Javelin Joint Venture an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity production contract with a total ceiling of $7.2 billion for fiscal years 2023 to 2026 for the Javelin weapon system and associated equipment and services.

This award includes a base year with authorized funding to $1.02 billion and production ramp support to increase Javelin All Up Round (AUR) production to 3,960 per year by late 2026.

The production contract provides procurement of Javelin systems and support for the U.S. Army and international customers. The contract will also provide tooling, test equipment and non-recurring effort (NRE) for the Javelin production ramp that will support increasing Javelin production capacity both at JJV factories and throughout the supply chain.

“We understand the importance of delivering Javelin and its proven capabilities to our customers worldwide so they’re prepared for the missions they face today and tomorrow,” says Dave Pantano, JJV vice president and Lockheed Martin Javelin program director. “This contract allows us to continue to evolve with our customers’ needs, while ramping up Javelin production to support the increased international interest for this multi-purpose weapon system.”

With more than 20 international customers worldwide, the contract supports Javelin’s increased global demand, including new international customer North Macedonia.

“Javelin’s continued reliability and effectiveness has only bolstered demand for this battle-proven, fire-and-forget precision anti-armor weapon,” said Andy Amaro, JJV president and Raytheon’s Javelin program director. “Together with our U.S. Army customer and supplier partners, we share a singular focus – the timely delivery of this exceptional weapon system to ground forces worldwide.”

Javelin is developed and produced by the JJV between Raytheon Technologies in Tucson, Ariz., and Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Fla. To date, the JJV has produced more than 50,000 Javelin missiles and more than 12,000 reusable Command Launch Units. Javelin is expected to remain in the U.S. weapon arsenal until 2050.