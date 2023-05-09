Northrop Grumman’s AARGM-ER successfully completes fifth test



Northrop Grumman has announced the fifth consecutive successful flight test of the U.S. Navy’s AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range.

“AARGM-ER provides the Navy with a demonstrated capability to stay ahead of adversary threats,” said Gordon Turner, vice president, advanced weapons, Northrop Grumman. “This successful live fire continues to prove the missile’s extended range, readiness and effectiveness.”

The missile successfully detected, identified, located and engaged an advanced, land-based, emitter target.