Missile Defense Agency

Northrop Grumman Corp., Chandler, Ariz., is being awarded a firm-fixed-price in-scope modification to a previously awarded other transaction prototype agreement. The value of this modification is $83,712,945, which increases the total value of the agreement to $239,372,600. Under this modification, the performer will continue to develop and refine their Glide Phase Intercept (GPI) concept during the technology development phase. The work will be performed in Chandler, Ariz., Linthicum, Md., Colorado Springs, Colo., San Diego, Calif., and Huntsville, Ala. The modification period of performance is from May 9, 2023, through March 12, 2024. This initial agreement was competitively awarded using other transaction Authority provided by 10 U.S. Code 4022 through the Enhanced Hypersonic Defense Broad Agency Announcement with Glide Phase Interceptor Special Topic, HQ0851-21-S-0001. Research, development, test, and evaluation funds will be used to fund the modification. The government will obligate in the amount of $79,237,924 at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ08512290002).

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is being awarded a firm-fixed-price in-scope modification to a previously awarded other transaction prototype agreement to extend the existing period of performance. The value of this modification is $88,678,007, which increases the total value of the agreement to $241,486,454. Under this modification, the performer will continue to develop and refine their Glide Phase Intercept (GPI) concept during the technology development phase. The work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., El Dorado Hills, Calif., Aurora, Colo., Tewksbury, Mass., Woburn, Mass., Andover, Mass., McKinney, Texas, and Huntsville, Ala. The modification period of performance is from May 9, 2023, through March 20, 2024. This initial agreement was competitively awarded using other transaction authority provided by 10 U.S. Code 4022 through the Enhanced Hypersonic Defense Broad Agency Announcement with Glide Phase Interceptor Special Topic, HQ0851-21-S-0001. Research, development, test, and evaluation funds will be used to fund the modification. The government will obligate the amount of $84,178,815 at the time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (HQ08512290003).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Huntsville, Ala., is being awarded a $244,675,813 modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quality contract (HQ014718D0005). The contract modification will continue the development, integration, testing and fielding of complex advanced discrimination techniques, operation and sustainment of complex modeling and simulation techniques and tools used to model Ballistic Missile Defense System capabilities. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., Colorado Springs, Colo., Boulder, Colo., and Azusa, Calif., and is expected to be completed by March 4, 2026. There will be no funding obligated to associated task orders at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

MBDA Inc., Arlington, Va., is awarded a $19,626,194 not-to-exceed firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded undefinitized contract action N00024-23-C-2301 for the production of the Common Anti-Air Module Missile (CAMM) for the Multi-Mission Surface Combatants (MMSC) ships. This contract involves Foreign Military Sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Work will be performed in Stevenage, England (70 percent); Indian Head, Md., (18 percent); Huntsville, Ala., (9 percent); Arlington, Va., (2 percent); and Mayport, Fla. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2027. Foreign Military Sales funds for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the amount of $1,205,203 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-23-C-2301).

Peraton Labs Inc., Basking Ridge, N.J., is awarded a $9,201,033 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the non-recurring engineering, development, production, testing and integration of 1553 Data Bus Cybersecurity Intrusion Detection/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) devices for the MQ-8C Fire Scout. The non-recurring engineering is to design/develop the hardware, firmware, and software to meet MQ-8C integration requirements, to include relevant qualification testing. Additionally, this contract will provide two fully qualified IDS/IPS prototype kits. Work will be performed in Basking Ridge, N.J., and is expected to be completed in May 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,944,399; and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,256,634 will be obligated at the time of award, $6,256,634 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c) (1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001923C0048).

General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk, Norfolk, Va., is awarded a $8,469,847 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-award-fee/cost-plus-incentive-fee contract N00024-16-C-4306 for the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN-75) Fiscal 2022 planned incremental availability. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, Va., and is expected to be completed September 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,164,156 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Mid Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.