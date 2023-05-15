U.S. Army

Yoland Corp., Paterson, N.J., was awarded a $76,210,684 firm-fixed-price contract for parachutes for artillery and mortar illuminating ammunition. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 12, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-D-0025).

ACC Construction Co. Inc., Augusta, Ga., was awarded a $24,145,684 firm-fixed-price contract to construct an advanced skills training facility annex. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in at Fort Bragg, N.C., with an estimated completion date of May 11, 2025. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $24,145,684 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington, N.C., is the contracting activity (W912PM-23-C-0011).

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Va., was awarded a $16,293,977 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to repair critical equipment and infrastructure at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Radford, Va., with an estimated completion date of April 20, 2025. Fiscal 2023 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $16,293,977 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W519TC-23-F-0174).

BAE Systems Land & Armaments L.P., York, Penn., was awarded a $9,638,559 modification (P00132) to contract W56HZV-17-C-0001 for the production and delivery of M109A7 and M992A3 vehicles. Work will be performed in York, Penn., with an estimated completion date of March 19, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $9,638,559 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

CDM Stanley A Joint Venture, Fairfax, Va., was awarded an $8,146,547 firm-fixed-price contract to complete the design of the entire North Bypass Channel. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, with an estimated completion date of April 15, 2028. Fiscal 2023 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $8,146,547 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9126G-23-C-0009).

Defense Logistics Agency

AM General LLC, South Bend, Ind.,, has been awarded an estimated $42,777,140 firm-fixed-price, requirements contract for High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle runflat assemblies. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is May 11, 2026. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-23-D-0028).

UPDATE: SOFX Inc., Charleston, S.C., (SPE1C1-23-D-0046, $11,655,000), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for GEN III cold weather jackets, issued against solicitation SPE1C1-21-R-0019 and awarded March 28, 2023.

U.S. Air Force

CAE USA Inc., Tampa, Fla., was awarded a $44,522,812 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for commercial Rotary Wing, Introductory Flight Training. The Rotary Wing, Introductory Flight Training provides for initial air, ground, and simulation training to prepare student pilot candidates for follow-on specialized rotary wing flight training. Work will be performed in Dothan, Ala., and is expected to be completed May 11, 2033. This award is the result of a competitive source selection acquisition, and six offers were received. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,744,984 are being obligated at the time of award. The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, is the contracting activity. (FA3002-23-D-0006).

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Boulder, Colo., was awarded a $12,330,386 cost-plus-fixed-fee for the Distributed Heterogeneous On-Orbit Processing Engine (DHOPE) program. This contract provides for development and advancement of the DHOPE program. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., and is expected to be completed by February 2, 2027. This contract was a competitive acquisition and only one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 and research, development, test, and evaluation in the amount of $1,373,332 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Space Vehicles Directorate Contracting Division, Kirtland AFB, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9453-23-C-A007).

U.S. Navy

Wartsila Defense Inc., Chesapeake, Va., is awarded a $9,135,942 firm-fixed price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract in support of the original equipment manufacturer for the Littoral Combat Ship Independence variant for waterjets, shafts and seals. This contract includes four ordering year options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $60,582,873. Work will be performed globally and defined in each delivery order. The completion of the base year is expected to be twelve months after award. If all options are exercised, work will continue through five years after date of award. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds, which expire at the end of the current fiscal year, will be used for the base year delivery orders. Contract funds in the amount of $10,000 (minimum guarantee) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured via the System for Award Management webpage; rather, this was a sole-sourced award, in accordance with 10 U.S. Code ß2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N55236-23-D-0002).

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, Bath, Maine, is awarded $8,159,294 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2322 for procurement of Large Missile Vertical Launch System (LMVLS) ñ shock isolation ñ Internal Change Notice (ICN) 1 Supports. Work will be performed in North Tonawanda, N.Y., (50 percent); Itasca, Ill., (37 percent); and Buffalo, N.Y., (13 percent), and is expected to be completed by August 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,159,294 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair, Bath, Maine, is the contracting activity.

Washington Headquarters Services

Eccalon LLC, Hanover, Md., is awarded a five-year task order (P00025) valued at $7,609,121 on a firm-fixed-price contract (HQ003418F0572) to provide support to the Office of Manufacturing and Industrial Base Policy’s National Security Technology Accelerator Program. Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,609,121 are being obligated at the time of award. The cumulative total of the contract is $72,396,019. The total value of the contract if all options are exercised is $77,813,151. The contractor will develop the National Security Innovation Network’s (NSIN) online social platform, design hackathon events, implement quarterly showcase events, support innovators in residence at labs and academic institutions, standup and employ an Adaptive Threat Force course, and design and develop platforms and tools for Department of Defense (DOD) market networks, among other services. NSIN focuses on delivery education, collaboration, and acceleration programs, which bring together people from DOD, the venture community and academia to generate new ideas, nurture talent and find novel applications of technology to support the warfighter. The work will be performed at the Mark Center, Alexandria, Va. The estimated contract completion date is Sept. 27, 2023. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

* Small business