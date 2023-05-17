fbpx
AFTC attends Career Day at David G. Millen Law & Government Magnet Academy

by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys | Edwards AFB, Calif.
Staff Sgt. Justin Joshua Delos Santos, 412th Medical Group mental health and ADAPT technician, meets with his assigned student escort before speaking at David G. Millen Law & Government Magnet Academy’s 2023 Career Day in Palmdale, Calif., May 12, 2023. Air Force Test Center active-duty and civilian Airmen from a wide range of career fields attended the Career Day to provide students with information on career opportunities with the Air Force.

Air Force Test Center Airmen from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., attended the 2023 Career Day at David G. Millen Law & Government Magnet Academy in Palmdale, Calif., May 12, 2023. DGM is an intermediate school with students in grades 6 through 8.

Participation in events like these are an important part of AFTC’s local community outreach. This marks AFTC’s second appearance at DGM’s career day, the first since 2019.

A mixture of active-duty airmen and civilian airmen from a wide range of career fields represented AFTC at the school to provide students with information on becoming an Airmen, as either active-duty or civilian. Each team member advised students on their personal backgrounds, career journeys, benefits of joining the Air Force team, and opportunities available to them locally at Edwards.

Justin Anthony, Air Force Test Center human resources specialist, poses next to the David G. Millen Law & Government Magnet Academy mascot before speaking at the school’s 2023 Career Day in Palmdale, Calif., May 12, 2023. AFTC active-duty and civilian Airmen, from a wide range of career fields, attended the Career Day to provide students with information on career opportunities with the Air Force.
Airman 1st Class Nicodemus Marshall, 412th Medical Group family health medical technician, speaks with David G. Millen Law & Government Magnet Academy students at the school’s 2023 Career Day in Palmdale, Calif., May 12, 2023. AFTC active-duty and civilian Airmen, from a wide range of career fields, attended the Career Day to provide students with information on career opportunities with the Air Force.
Senior Airman Karla Renteria, 412th Medical Group, speaks with David G. Millen Law & Government Magnet Academy students at the school’s 2023 Career Day in Palmdale, Calif., May 12, 2023. AFTC active-duty and civilian Airmen, from a wide range of career fields, attended the Career Day to provide students with information on career opportunities with the Air Force.
Staff Sgt. Justin Joshua Delos Santos, 412th Medical Group mental health and ADAPT technician, speaks with David G. Millen Law & Government Magnet Academy students at the school’s 2023 Career Day in Palmdale, Calif., May 12, 2023. AFTC active-duty and civilian Airmen, from a wide range of career fields, attended the Career Day to provide students with information on career opportunities with the Air Force.
Master Sgt. Lorne Shepherd., 31 Test and Evaluation Squadron low observable aircraft structural maintenance evaluator, speaks with David G. Millen Law & Government Magnet Academy students at the school’s 2023 Career Day in Palmdale, Calif., May 12, 2023. AFTC active-duty and civilian Airmen, from a wide range of career fields, attended the Career Day to provide students with information on career opportunities with the Air Force.
An Associated Student Body representative from David G. Millen Law & Government Magnet Academy introduces a guest speaker at the school’s 2023 Career Day in Palmdale, Calif., May 12, 2023. Air Force Test Center active-duty and civilian Airmen, from a wide range of career fields, attended the Career Day to provide students with information on career opportunities with the Air Force.
