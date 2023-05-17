AFTC attends Career Day at David G. Millen Law & Government Magnet Academy

Air Force Test Center Airmen from Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., attended the 2023 Career Day at David G. Millen Law & Government Magnet Academy in Palmdale, Calif., May 12, 2023. DGM is an intermediate school with students in grades 6 through 8.

Participation in events like these are an important part of AFTC’s local community outreach. This marks AFTC’s second appearance at DGM’s career day, the first since 2019.

A mixture of active-duty airmen and civilian airmen from a wide range of career fields represented AFTC at the school to provide students with information on becoming an Airmen, as either active-duty or civilian. Each team member advised students on their personal backgrounds, career journeys, benefits of joining the Air Force team, and opportunities available to them locally at Edwards.