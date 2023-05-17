GA-ASI delivers first new-build MQ-9A to Marine Corps

Following delivery of the first two MQ-9A Unmanned Aircraft Systems that were procured upon the successful completion of a Company-Owned Company-Operated Deployment Contract, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. and the U.S. Marine Corps are celebrating the delivery of the first new-build MQ-9A Extended Range UAS to Naval Air Systems Command on April 19, 2023.

The delivery of the first new-build MQ-9A ER is part of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Unmanned Expeditionary Program.

“It’s exciting to make this initial delivery to NAVAIR, which strengthens the relationship between GA-ASI, the USMC, and NAVAIR, while launching the MUX MALE (Medium-Altitude, Long-Endurance) Program of Record from concept into reality,” said GA-ASI Senior Vice President for MQ-9 Systems, Fred Darlington.

GA-ASI was selected by the USMC in 2022 to deliver eight MQ-9A ER UAS as part of the ARES Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity contract.

The MQ-9A ER is designed with field-retrofittable capabilities such as wing-borne fuel pods and reinforced landing gear that extend the aircraft’s endurance to more than 30 hours while further increasing its operational flexibility. The aircraft provides long-endurance, persistent surveillance capabilities with Full-Motion Video and Synthetic Aperture Radar/Moving Target Indicator/Maritime Mode Radar. An extremely reliable aircraft, MQ-9A ER is equipped with a fault-tolerant flight control system and a triple-redundant avionics system architecture. It is engineered to meet and exceed manned aircraft reliability standards.