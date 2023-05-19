Aerotech News PCS Special Publication – May 19, 2023

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving California’s Antelope Valley, Edwards AFB, Calif., Nellis AFB, Nev., Luke AFB, Ariz., and Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Welcome to a special Aerotech News and Review publication – PCS: Home Is Where You Are Sent. Within DOD, summertime is known as PCS Season because of the large number of service members on the move from one base to a new assignment.

In this special issue, we have lots of helpful information so you can make your PCS move as smooth and hassle free as possible. From what to do when you first get orders, to how to file claims once your PCS is done, we have it covered.

Some topics of interest include:

Who, what, when, where and why behind PCS season

What kind of PCS am I making?

Helping your child change schools

Moving overseas can be challenging

What should I do with all my stuff?

PCS with your four-legged family members

Click on the link below for your free, digital copy of our PCS Special Issue, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/lred/

Hard copies will be available at our usual delivery points throughout the California’s Antelope Valley, Edwards AFB, Calif., Nellis AFB, Nev., Luke AFB, Ariz., and Davis-Monthan AFB, Ariz., beginning May 19. Pick one up when you’re out and about, or visit our website, www.aerotechnews.com, and “Like” our Facebook page to receive daily news updates.

As always, THANK YOU for your support – it’s our privilege to serve you! Be safe, and be well.