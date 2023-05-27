Veteran of the Day U.S. Air Force Veteran Kathryn Tate

Born into an Air Force family, Kathryn Tate’s journey into the Air Force began after graduating from Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1988. She was commissioned as a second lieutenant and went on to serve in various clinical and leadership positions across the United States, Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Tate worked as a clinical nurse, certified nurse-midwife and squadron commander. She served in both Operation Desert Storm and Operation Enduring Freedom, the latter where she helped to establish a civilian health system in Afghanistan. As a leader, she was in charge of seven Role 2 and two Role 3 health care facilities.

Tate earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Florida State University in 1988, a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Florida in 1998 and a Master of Art in Religion from the United Lutheran Seminary in 2021. She attended Squadron Officer School at the Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama in 1995 and supplemented her nursing career with courses in battlefield nursing and combat casualty care.

During her career, Tate received the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Award, Meritorious Service Medal with five Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, and more.

Retiring in 2017, Tate remains committed to her fellow Veterans. She currently serves as the Commander of VFW Post 1446 in Red Lion, Penn., and as the adjutant for PA District 21. She is married to Retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daryl E. Webb, who serves as a Trustee for VFW Post 1446.

We honor her service.