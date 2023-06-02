Headlines — June 2

News

Navy F-5 crashes off Key West, pilot safely recovered

A Navy F-5N Tiger II crashed about 25 miles off the coast of Naval Air Station Key West, Fla., at 9:20 a.m local time, the service announced on May 31.

Equipment for Ukraine drawn from Kuwait wasn’t combat-ready, IG says

Equipment drawn from the U.S. Army’s Kuwait-based pre-positioned stock bound for Ukraine was not ready for combat operations, the Pentagon’s inspector general has found.

Macron will push NATO for ‘concrete’ security guarantee for Ukraine

With alliance membership still unsure, French president wants the next best thing.

Pentagon is blocking US cooperation with international investigations of war crimes in Ukraine

The U.S. military has been wary of cooperating with the Hague court because of concerns it might try to prosecute U.S. troops in the future.

Business

US Army may ask defense industry to disclose AI algorithms

U.S. Army officials are considering asking companies to give them an inside look at the artificial intelligence algorithms they use to better understand their provenance and potential cybersecurity weak spots.

Boeing backs away from pricetag pledge for upcoming F-15EX production lots

Last year a Boeing executive stated that the sticker price for lots 2 and 3 of the modernized F-15s would be beneath $80 million, but calculations appear to have changed.

US set to allow GE to make engines in India for New Delhi’s military jets

The Biden administration is poised to sign off on a deal that would allow General Electric Co. to produce jet engines powering Indian military aircraft in that country, according to three people briefed on the decision.

Defense

Biden’s pick to lead the Marine Corps helped design its new vision

President Joe Biden nominated Gen. Eric Smith May 31 to serve as the next commandant of the Marine Corps.

Marines prove CH-53Es can resupply ballistic missile submarines

Hauling goods via transport helicopter to replenish a military unit is a routine assignment. Dangling supplies over a ballistic submarine skimming across the Western Pacific is anything but routine.

Pentagon leaders cancel drag show at a Nevada Air Force base

Defense Department leaders have stepped in to stop a drag show scheduled for Thursday at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, according to two defense officials and a U.S. official.

Veterans

Advocates struggle to help homeless vets as COVID support disappears

Veterans advocates are scrambling to fix funding and programming shortfalls caused by the expiration of pandemic assistance for homeless veterans earlier this month, a problem they believe could be avoided with a quick vote by Congress.