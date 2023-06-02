fbpx
Lancaster hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony

by Adrienne King | Aerotech News
Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers place the military service wreaths on a memorial casket at the Lancaster Cemetery annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 29, 2023.
On May 29, 2023, the Lancaster Cemetery held their annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony program at the Veterans Court of Honor. The ceremony honors the memory and service of those men and women from all wars and conflicts.

Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers place the military service wreaths on a memorial casket at the Lancaster Cemetery annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 29, 2023.
The Marine Corps League, Detachment #930, led by John Graves presented the Colors. U.S. Marine Corps Captain Kristen D. Parsons sang the National Anthem and Bishop Henry Hearns, Pastor emeritus for the Living Stone Cathedral of Worship, delivered the invocation. Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers and representatives from the Antelope Valley Marine Corps League, Detachment #930 placed the military service wreaths on a memorial casket. Cemetery trustees Dave Owens and Christine Ward will place a wreath representing the circle of life.

Dignitaries from the City of Palmdale the delivered the opening remarks.

Phil Roberts, U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran, and Dayle DeBry, Antelope Valley Cemetery District Manager performed the Bell Ceremony to honor the 12 military veterans who have passed or were interred after Memorial Day 2022.

First Vice Commander and Chaplain for the American Legion Post #348, Palmdale, recited the closing prayer followed by TAPS by John Graves.

Bishop Henry Hearns, Pastor emeritus for the Living Stone Cathedral of Worship, and 1st Vice Commander and Chaplain for the American Legion Post #348, Palmdale at the Lancaster Cemetery annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 29, 2023.

 

U.S. Marine Corps Captain Kristen D. Parsons sings the National Anthem at the Lancaster Cemetery annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 29, 2023.

 

John Graves, U.S Marine Corps Veteran, plays TAPS while Phil Roberts, U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran salutes at the Lancaster Cemetery annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 29, 2023.

 

Bishop Henry Hearns, Sergeant U.S. Army, Korean War and Leonard Thornton, Master Sergeant U.S. Marine Corps, Korean War Era, Vietnam at the Lancaster Cemetery annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 29, 2023.
Bishop Henry Hearns, Sergeant U.S. Army, Korean War and Leonard Thornton, Master Sergeant U.S. Marine Corps, Korean War Era, Vietnam at the Lancaster Cemetery annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 29, 2023.

 

U.S. flags were placed at all graves of military who are interned at Lancaster Cemetery.

 

Cemetery trustees Dave Owens and Christine Ward placed a wreath representing the circle of life at the Lancaster Cemetery annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony on May 29, 2023.
