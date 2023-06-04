Veteran of the Day U.S. Army Veteran Danielle Ngo



Danielle Ngo was born in Saigon, South Vietnam. She and her family fled as refugees when she was just 3-years old. In 1980, they were resettled in the U.S, where she eventually attended the University of Maryland and earned a degree in finance.

In 1989, Ngo enlisted in the Army as an operating room technician. In 1991, she left active duty to return to school, this time at the University of Massachusetts in Boston. There, she worked in the university’s Veteran Affairs office and joined its ROTC program.

Ngo earned her commission in 1994, becoming a combat engineer. She became the first female combat engineering company commander. As an engineer, she helped equip and supply combat brigade convoys from Kuwait to Tikrit, Iraq. She also led construction projects across the Pacific, from Hawaii to Korea. In addition to serving in Iraq, she deployed to Afghanistan, as well.

After retiring from over 30 years of military service, Ngo now supports the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA).

We honor her service.