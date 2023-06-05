Headlines — June 5

News

US defense secretary calls China’s refusal to meet unfortunate

On a stop in Tokyo, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stressed the importance of communication between Washington’s and Beijing’s defense authorities.

US takes ‘countermeasures’ against Russia’s violations of nuclear treaty

The Biden administration on June 1 announced it is holding back key information on U.S.-nuclear weapons stockpiles as part of requirements of the New START treaty with Russia in the wake of Moscow violating the agreement.

Pentagon confirms SpaceX deal for Ukraine Starlink services

The Pentagon confirmed it has hired SpaceX to provide communications services to Ukraine through the company’s constellation of more than 4,000 Starlink satellites.

Business

Navy issues Boeing $200M long-lead Super Hornet award ahead of planned 20 fighter award

The Navy issued Boeing $200 million to keep its F/A-18E/F Super Hornet production line humming ahead of a congressionally mandated 20 fighter buy, USNI News has learned.

Multiple companies could win work on US Army’s Project Linchpin AI

The U.S. Army will likely contract multiple companies to construct and operate its fledgling Project Linchpin, an artificial intelligence pipeline meant to feed the service’s intelligence-gathering and electronic-warfare systems.

Lockheed, Raytheon invest $12.5M in 3D printing firm Fortify

The company, just 55 employees strong, boasts a unique approach to additive manufacturing of lightweight, versatile composites well-suited to aerospace applications from fighter aircraft and drones to hypersonics.

Sikorsky to reveal UK New Medium Helicopter production plans once requirements set

“We really just want to see the final tender and understand what the requirements are going to look like before we make a public announcement on our approach,” said Paul Lemmo, President of Sikorsky.

Defense

New US Marine unit prepares for major role in the Philippines

The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment that arrived in the Philippines this spring for the annual Balikatan exercise was nearly unrecognizable from last year, leaders say.

White House orders Pentagon to probe antisemitism, Islamophobia

The White House directed the Pentagon to probe antisemitic and Islamophobic behavior across the U.S. military and offer an estimate about the prevalence of the problem by November.

Veterans

America faces a tidal wave of aging military veterans

The number of women veterans over the age of 65 is expected to increase by a staggering 237 percent between 2021 and 2041, according to data from VA.