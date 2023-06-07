Missile Defense Agency

Raytheon Co., Tucson, Ariz., is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $621,400,000. Under this new contract, the contractor will maintain the equipment, facilities, and personnel required to transport, test, upgrade, and repair existing Exo-atmospheric Kill Vehicles in a variety of configurations. A delivery order in the amount of $84,300,000 is being issued. The work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz. The ordering period is from June 1, 2023, through May 31, 2028. One offer was solicited and one offer was received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $16,309,000 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0856-23-D-0001).

U.S. Air Force

Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, Orlando, Fla., has been awarded a $240,000,002 undefinitized contract for the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile AGM-158D development, test, and integration. This contract award supports the development, test, and integration of the AGM-158D. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed Feb. 1, 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $31,190,744 are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $240,000,000. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA8682-23-C-B005).

Lockheed Martin Space, Sunnyvale, Calif., has been awarded a $39,948,744 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00263) to contract FA8810?13?C?0002 for Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) contractor logistics support to incorporate SBIRS survivable endurable evolution interim contractor support. Work will be performed Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Buckley SFB; Colo., Greeley Air National Guard Station, Colo., and Ogden, Utah. The work is expected to be completed April 30, 2024. Fiscal 2023 procurement funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Total cumulative face value of the contract is $2,125,043,533. Space Systems Command, Peterson SFB, Colo., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $200,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification (P00040) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1046). This modification procures critical long lead material and associated efforts in support of maintaining the full rate production timeline for the congressionally added F/A-18E/F aircraft. Work will be performed in El Segundo, Calif., (68.9 percent); St Louis, Mo., (20.2 percent); Goleta, Calif., (2.5 percent); East Aurora, N.Y., (1.7 percent); Blossom, Texas (1.3 percent); Longueuil, QuÈbec Canada (1.3 percent); Vandalia, Ohio (1.1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (3 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $200,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a $33,012,536 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-12-C-2115) for planning and execution of the USS Oregon (SSN 793) post delivery work period. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., (100 percent), and is expected to be completed May 16, 2024. Fiscal 2020, 2021 and 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds totaling $2,693,293 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Federal Acquisitions Regulation 6.302-1(a) (2)(iii) – Only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, Groton, Conn., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Portsmouth, R.I., is awarded a $25,487,087 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-6300 to exercise options for Barracuda Mine Neutralization Systems. Work will be performed in Portsmouth, R.I., (98 percent); and McAlester, Okla., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2025. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,960,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

KBR Wyle Services LLC, Lexington Park, Md., is awarded a $14,700,445 modification (P00005) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0042119D0071). This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide continued certified and qualified operational aircrew services in support of mission essential testing and evaluation of all manned air vehicles under the operational responsibility of the Naval Test Wing Atlantic/Pacific squadrons. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., (94 percent); Pt. Mugu, Calif., (5 percent); and China Lake, Calif., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2024. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Kratos Southern Research Engineering Division (SRE), San Diego, Calif., is awarded an $8,626,277 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for thermo-mechanical, high-heat/high-sheer reentry material testing. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $46,706,191. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (60 percent) and the government of United Kingdom (40 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Birmingham, Ala., and is expected to be completed by June 2024. If all options are exercised, work will continue through June 2028. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Navy funds in the amount of $437,000 will be obligated at time of award, of which $437,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) [now 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1)] (only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements). The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (N00178-23-C-2405).

U.S. Army

Chenega Base & Logistics Services LLC,* San Antonio, Texas, was awarded an $110,048,629 hybrid (firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials) contract for base operations service and support on Fort Wainwright, Alaska, and surrounding training areas. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2028. Army 413th Contracting Support Brigade, Wahiawa, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (W912CN-23-D-0013).

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., was awarded a $17,222,486 firm-fixed-price contract for preparation of a full design solicitation of a new building at the Joint Integrated Test and Training Center. Bids were solicited via the Internet with six received. Work will be performed at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $17,222,486 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-23-C-0010).



Click Here To Learn How Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker

Creative Times Dayschool LLC, doing business as CTI Construction,* Ogden, Utah, was awarded a $15,323,337 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a high-capacity installation entrance and commercial vehicle inspection station at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the Internet with three received. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 2, 2024. Fiscal 2023 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $15,323,337 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity (W912PL-23-C-0008).

Mabbett & Associates Inc.,* Stoneham, Mass., was awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental planning and consulting services. Bids were solicited via the Internet with six received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2028. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Concord, Mass., is the contracting activity (W912WJ-23-D-0016).

ReadyOne Industries,* El Paso, Texas, was awarded a $14,410,052 firm-fixed-price contract for the kitting, assembly, receipt, storage, packaging and preservation of 150-man base camps. Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work will be performed in El Paso, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2023 National Guard and Reserve equipment, defense funds in the amount of $14,410,052 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W911QY-23-C-0058).

Intuitive Research and Technology Corp., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $13,233,946 modification (000281) for technical support services for the Cruise Missile Defense Systems Project Office. Bids were solicited via the Internet with two received. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded an $11,797,758 modification (P00089) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0076 for Javelin Weapon System production deliverables. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2028. Fiscal 2022 missile procurement, Army funds in the amount of $11,797,758 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Khotol Services Corp.,* Warrensburg, Mo., was awarded a $9,000,000 modification (P00004) to contract W911SA-21-D-2003 for sustainment, modernization and improvement projects for U.S. Army Reserve centers. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2026. Army 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Fort McCoy, Wisc., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Goodrich Corp., doing business as Collins Aerospace, Troy, Ohio, has been awarded a maximum $67,454,578 modification (P00014) exercising the five-year option period of a five-year base contract (SPRHA1-18-D-0001) with one five-year option period for performance-based support of F-16 light and heavyweight heat stacks. This is a firm-fixed-price, requirements contract. The ordering period end date is June 30, 2028. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2028 Air Force working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Ogden, Utah.

Chautauqua County Chapter of NYSARC Inc.,** Jamestown, N.Y., has been awarded a maximum $32,681,250 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for M4 three magazine side-by-side pouches. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is May 30, 2026. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.,. (SPE1C1-23-D-N007).

M M Manufacturing, LLC, *** Lajas, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $24,483,600 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for coats and trousers. This was a competitive acquisition with 12 responses received. This is a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is May 30, 2024. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-23-D-0048).

Medtronic USA, Inc., Minneapolis, Minn., has been awarded a maximum $22,608,984 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for cardiovascular procedural packages and supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(2), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is July 1, 2024. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-23-D-0024).

Rio Grande Electric Cooperative, Inc., Brackettville, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $8,780,760 modification (P00102) to a 50-year contract (SP0600-09-C-8258) with no option periods for electric utility services. This is a fixed-price with prospective price redetermination contract. The performance completion date is April 8, 2060. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2060 operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

UPDATE: Franklin Mountain Aviation, doing business as Million Air El Paso, El Paso, Texas (SPE607-23-D-0094, $29,850,423), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at El Paso International Airport, Texas, issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

UPDATE: Eastern Aviation, doing business as Titan Aviation, New Bern, N.C., (SPE607-23-D-0097, $37,693,387), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for fuel support at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Ariz., issued against solicitation SPE607-23-R-0202 and awarded March 6, 2023.

Washington Headquarters Services

Deloitte & Touche LLP, Arlington, Va., is awarded a labor-hour, firm-fixed-price, and time-and-materials contract (HQ003423F0264) valued at $12,210,392 to provide information support services to the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller), Other Defense Organizations Audit Remediation, and Sustainment (OARS). Fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,210,393 are being obligated at the time of award. The total value of the contract if all options are exercised is $78,302,339. The purpose of OARS is to provide the Government with the necessary support and services to obtain and sustain an unmodified consolidated audit opinion and unmodified audit opinions of Other Defense Organizations’ financial statements and information systems. The contractor will provide corrective action plans in support of this goal. The work will be performed at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia; the Mark Center, Alexandria, Va., and the contractor office in Arlington, Va. The estimated contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2028. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

* Small business

**Mandatory source

***Woman-owned small business in historically underutilized business zones