Headlines — June 7

News

Major dam destroyed in southern Ukraine

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam June 6, risking massive flooding that could threaten hundreds of thousands of residents as well as a nearby nuclear plant.

Russia claims Ukraine is attacking; Kyiv calls that disinformation

Moscow officials claimed that Ukrainian forces were making a major effort to punch through Russian defensive lines in southeast Ukraine for a second day June 5.

Work remains for NATO in Baltic despite adaptations to Russian threat, US admiral says

NATO is ready if conflict with Russia arises, but finding ways to enhance overall readiness is critical and more work is needed, a U.S. admiral said this weekend just before an annual Baltic Sea exercise kicked off.

As Ukrainian attacks surge, US officials see signs of counteroffensive

Kyiv has not formally announced the start of operations. But Russia said that major attacks had begun in the Donetsk region.

Business

US Space Force taps L3Harris to design missile-tracking sensor

The U.S. Space Force awarded L3Harris Technologies a $29 million contract to design a sensor for the services’ planned Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking satellite constellation.

Overheating F-35s may get service-specific cooling upgrades, likely hiking cost

The jets’ engines are running twice as hot as designed, boosting maintenance and capping performance.

After real-world knock outs, Rafael sees opening for David’s Sling in Europe

Company executive Pini Yungman told Breaking Defense a deal with Finland could just be the start.

Anduril hires former Army official who led rapid tech development

The first director of the U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office is joining Anduril Industries as senior vice president.

Defense

McCarthy shoots down idea of Pentagon supplemental

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday shot down the idea of Congress adopting an immediate bump in Pentagon spending, arguing that policymakers should be searching instead for places to create efficiencies — and glean savings — from the massive Defense Department.

Air Force aviators could nab $50K each year by staying in uniform

Air Force pilots can now earn up to $50,000 a year in bonus pay under a pair of programs designed to keep aviators in uniform.

Marine Corps pushes ‘dramatic change’ for its reconnaissance forces

The U.S. Marine Corps’ Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle is undergoing testing throughout this year, cementing a previously debatable requirement that senior officials now believe will be critical in Europe, the Middle East and Africa — though too heavy for Pacific environs.

Veterans

VA lost more than $3.5 billion in misplaced spending in fiscal 2022

The Department of Veterans Affairs improperly spent or lost roughly $3.5 billion in fiscal 2022 across several programs it is required by law to track to improve management of department outlays.

VA loans, other vet benefits are top military transition tools

Listen, there are a lot of benefits to military service. There are so many the military actually hires people to explain them all to you.