Headlines — June 9

News

NATO prepares unprecedented air exercise in show of force to Russia

Germany is preparing to host the biggest air deployment exercise in NATO’s history, a show of force intended to impress allies and potential adversaries such as Russia, German and American officials said June 7.

Pentagon officials defend diversity and inclusion at Pride Month event

Uniformed and civilian Defense Department officials defended LGBTQ+ service members and diversity and inclusion efforts on Wednesday at the Pentagon’s annual Pride Month celebration.

After F-16s, Biden under renewed pressure to send long-range weapons to Ukraine

The House members want the administration to greenlight the Army Tactical Missile System for Kyiv.

Business

Navy receives first modified airborne command post from Northrop

The Navy has taken delivery of an improved version of the aircraft that links the upper echelons of government with U.S. submarines carrying nuclear-tipped missiles, according to Northrop Grumman.

New hypersonic testing facility could boost US development

Purdue Universityís Applied Research Institute opened the doors to a new hypersonics facility June 6, designed in part to support the Pentagonís high-speed vehicle research and testing efforts.

Germany’s TKMS signs submarine construction pact with Indian shipyard

German submarine builder ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems has signed a pact with Indian shipyard Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. that would secure local manufacturing in the event the Indian Navy taps the German vendor for new boats, TKMS announced June 7.

Defense

You’re always fighting gravity — The state of Army aviation

Despite recent tragedy and turmoil, senior Army leaders argue that the aviation branch is on the right track.

Air Force revives air-to-air battle competition, with a Pacific twist

The Air Force has held one “William Tell” competition in the 27 years since it paused the regular meets in 1996.

Navy destroyer practices electronic warfare with allied ships after Taiwan Strait incident

A U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer joined forces with Japanese, Australian and Canadian warships for a three-day exercise that began the same day it encountered an aggressive Chinese vessel in the Taiwan Strait.

Cutting weight: Marine infantry battalions to shrink 10 percent by end of the summer

Marine Corps infantry battalions are set to shrink by almost 10 percent this fall.

C-17 tests magnetic navigation system that works when GPS doesn’t

An Air Force C-17 transport jet recently tested a new technology that could help aviators stay on course even if the satellite-based Global Positioning System (GPS) that much of modern-day aviation relies on is compromised.

Space Force to reveal draft for commercial satellite ‘reserve’ service soon

“The capacity needed during times of crisis or conflict will exceed our steady state peacetime demand,” said Col. Rich Kniseley, who leads Space Systems Commands Commercial Space Office.

Veterans

Pride flags at VA campuses irk Republican lawmakers

Republican lawmakers are demanding that Veterans Affairs leaders stop allowing LGBT Pride flags to be flown at department buildings this month, calling it political posturing that could discourage some veterans from seeking care.

Conservative group launches website to help vets find health care outside of VA

The charity arm of a group founded largely to expand veterans’ access to private-sector health care has launched a website to educate former service members on their medical benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs and in the community.