FAAD C2 system integrates short range air defense in Baltic region

by Aerotech staff and wire reports
Northrop Grumman photograph
FAAD C2 receives air track data from multiple sources to create a single integrated air picture, delivering both the local air picture and the status of SHORAD weapons.

Northrop Grumman’s Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control system was successfully fielded in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, creating air and missile defense interoperability amongst the Baltic states, NATO and U.S. forces.

FAAD C2 provides command and control for their collective short range air defense systems to conduct counter unmanned aerial systems and SHORAD missions.

Northrop Grumman modernized the Baltics’ air defense and C-UAS capabilities in alignment with the U.S. European Command’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Plan.

The company conducted FAAD C2 training with the Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian armies in the Baltic region to help them integrate with modern NATO air defenses.

“FAAD C2 will enable the Baltic region forces to make faster, better-informed decisions to defeat short range and enemy unmanned aerial threats,” said Rebeccas Torzone, vice president and general manager, combat sytems and mission readiness, Northrop Grumman. “The system’s battle-proven architecture allows for future integration of additional sensors and effectors, and its interoperability with NATO’s integrated air and missile defense framework will enhance the region’s security.”

FAAD C2 is a combat-proven, fielded system that receives air track data from multiple sources, including local sensors and external data links, to create a single integrated air picture. It simultaneously transmits the air picture to all effectors in the architecture and provides engagement orders and weapon control status.

Providing complete situational awareness, the system delivers both the local air picture and the status of SHORAD weapons in theater to maintain awareness amongst air defense and maneuver units. FAAD C2 can be deployed in several theaters of operation simultaneously to provide C2 for short range air defense, C-UAS and counter-rocket, artillery and mortar missions.

