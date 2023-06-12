fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

Northrop Grumman to produce maritime navigation sensor for U.S. Navy

by Aerotech staff and wire reports

 

Navy photograph
The Northrop Grumman-built AN/WSN-12 Inertial Sensor Module provides accurate positioning data with or without GPS for Navy ships and submarines.

The U.S. Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman a production contract for the new AN/WSN-12 Inertial Sensor Module.

Northrop Grumman’s AN/WSN-12 ISM is a next-generation sensor that significantly improves maritime navigation in Global Positioning System denied environments for surface ships and submarines.

“The new AN/WSN-12 Inertial Navigator System will deliver more precision and performance for the warfighter while occupying the same footprint as its predecessor.” said Todd Leavitt, vice president, naval and oceanic systems, Northrop Grumman. “This allows upgrades to be made on existing systems where space is at a premium.”

The new AN/WSN-12 ISM is a key component of the U.S. Navy’s AN/WSN-12 Inertial Navigator System (INS), upgrading the Northrop Grumman built AN/WSN-7 INS. The WSN-7 is on nearly every ship in the U.S. Navy and has been the program of record for more than two decades. Surface ships and submarines rely heavily on the positioning data provided by GPS for navigation, for safety at sea and to fire weapons. The AN/WSN-12 ISM provides highly accurate positioning data with or without GPS, a key component to establishing Assured Position, Navigation, and Timing (A-PNT) maritime solutions. The first ISM will be fielded later this year.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Ukraine to get another $2.1...
 By Joseph Clark | DOD News
Contract Briefs
 By Aerotech News
Headlines — June 12
 By Aerotech News
Congressional Medal of Honor Society photograph
Medal of Honor Monday: U.S....
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit