Northrop Grumman to produce maritime navigation sensor for U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman a production contract for the new AN/WSN-12 Inertial Sensor Module.

Northrop Grumman’s AN/WSN-12 ISM is a next-generation sensor that significantly improves maritime navigation in Global Positioning System denied environments for surface ships and submarines.

“The new AN/WSN-12 Inertial Navigator System will deliver more precision and performance for the warfighter while occupying the same footprint as its predecessor.” said Todd Leavitt, vice president, naval and oceanic systems, Northrop Grumman. “This allows upgrades to be made on existing systems where space is at a premium.”

The new AN/WSN-12 ISM is a key component of the U.S. Navy’s AN/WSN-12 Inertial Navigator System (INS), upgrading the Northrop Grumman built AN/WSN-7 INS. The WSN-7 is on nearly every ship in the U.S. Navy and has been the program of record for more than two decades. Surface ships and submarines rely heavily on the positioning data provided by GPS for navigation, for safety at sea and to fire weapons. The AN/WSN-12 ISM provides highly accurate positioning data with or without GPS, a key component to establishing Assured Position, Navigation, and Timing (A-PNT) maritime solutions. The first ISM will be fielded later this year.