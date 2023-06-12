Ukraine to get another $2.1 billion assistance package from US

The U.S. Defense Department has announced an additional security assistance package for Ukraine.

The latest package, announced June 9, 2023, will include more air defense and ammunition capabilities to arm against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression.

The latest package, valued at up to $2.1 billion, underscores the unwavering U.S. commitment to bolster Ukraine’s near- and-long-term capabilities to defend its territory and deter Russia.

The capabilities contained in the package include additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems, HAWK air defense systems and missiles, additional artillery rounds and other items.

The new equipment is authorized under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the authority under which the U.S. procures capabilities from industry and partners.

The U.S. has also continued to leverage the authority to drawdown from current DOD stocks to arm Ukraine under the presidential drawdown authority.

In total, the U.S. has provided more than $39.7 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

The Biden administration continues to stand behind Ukraine and has signaled that it will do so for as long as it takes until Russia ends its brutal assault.

“It’s very clear that on a daily basis, there are Russian forces attempting to kill innocent Ukrainians. And we ó the United States government ó are going to work with the international community to do everything we can to help them defend their country and take back sovereign territory,” DOD Press Secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said yesterday during a briefing at the Pentagon.

The U.S. also continues to lead an alliance of more than 50 countries in rallying behind Ukraine through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Ryder announced during yesterday’s briefing that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley will host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on June 15 in Brussels.

The NATO defense ministers’ meeting begins June 16.