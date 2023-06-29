fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

Creature comfort at sea

by Aerotech News
Navy photograph by PO2 Malachi Lakey
Sage, the USS Gerald R. Ford’s facility dog, visits the USS Normandy in the Mediterranean Sea, June 20, 2023.
Navy photograph by PO2 Jackson Adkins
Sage is deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford in the Atlantic Ocean, May 3, 2023.
Navy photograph by PO2 Jackson Adkins
Sage is deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford as part of the Expanded Operational Stress Control Canine pilot program.
Navy photograph by PO2 Malachi Lakey
Navy Lt. j.g. Robert McGroarty spends time with Sage, the USS Gerald R. Ford’s facility dog, as the dog and her handlers visit the USS Normandy in the Mediterranean Sea, June 20, 2023.
Navy photograph by PO2 Malachi Lakey
Sage, The USS Gerald R. Ford’s facility dog, visits the USS Normandy in the Mediterranean Sea, June 20, 2023.
Navy photograph by PO2 Malachi Lakey
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Velasquez spends time with Sage, the USS Gerald R. Ford’s facility dog, as the dog and her handlers visit the USS Normandy in the Mediterranean June 20, 2023.
Navy photograph by PO2 Malachi Lakey
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Brashear-Stephen pets Sage, the USS Gerald R. Ford’s facility dog, as the dog and her handlers visit the USS Normandy in the Mediterranean Sea, June 20, 2023.
Navy photograph by PO2 Malachi Lakey
Sage, the USS Gerald R. Ford’s facility dog, visits the USS Normandy in the Mediterranean Sea, June 20, 2023.
Navy photograph by PO2 Malachi Lakey

Sage, the USS Gerald R. Ford’s facility dog, takes a nap before a flight back to the aircraft carrier after her visit to the guided missile cruiser USS Normandy in the Mediterranean Sea, June 20, 2023.

When the Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier set off last month on its second deployment, it carried something both familiar and entirely novel:

Meet Sage, the USS Gerald R. Ford’s facility dog. Under a pilot program, she is the first “expanded operational stress control canine” that will be part of the crew of a Navy ship throughout a deployment.

The three-year-old Labrador retriever has been specially trained to help sailors cope with stress associated with deployment, providing comfort and morale boosts as part of the ship’s warfighter toughness mental health and resiliency team.

Recently, Sage and her handlers visited sailors aboard the USS Normandy, another ship in the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, in the Mediterranean Sea. From the looks of it, things went swimmingly.

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Virgin Galactic completes inaugural commercial...
 By Stuart Ibberson/Editor
Veteran of the Day U.S....
 By Michelle A. Shade Veterans Administration
RTX STEP-Tech demonstrator completes first...
 By Aerotech staff and wire reports
On This Date
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit