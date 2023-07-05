LM program building next generation of defense industrial base suppliers

Lockheed Martin, through its Next Generation Interceptor program, is working with three small businesses to strengthen the defense industrial base. This is part of the Department of Defense Mentor-Protégé Program, which encourages prime contractors to serve as mentors in developing the technical and business capabilities of small businesses.

Through the program, the Missile Defense Agency awarded Lockheed Martin three contracts that will run up to two years. Lockheed Martin will work with Marotta Controls, Space Information Labs (SIL), and Valley Tech Systems (VTS) to support the maturation of advanced engineering and technology capabilities, such as model-based engineering and the digital thread. Being a part of the program provides them with insights about how to grow their businesses.

“The Mentor-Protégé Program allows us to reduce barriers for small businesses; when small business wins, we all win,” said Sarah Reeves, vice president of NGI at Lockheed Martin. “Lockheed Martin believes in the strength of this program, so we are mentoring three different companies and supporting them throughout our NGI development.”

Marotta Controls is a family-owned small business specializing in sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors, based in Montville, N.J.

“Marotta Controls is privileged to join Lockheed Martin’s Mentor-Protégé Program. As a small business, Marotta Controls understands the importance of support from the premiere defense contractor. We look forward to our continued growth as an agile partner delivering on our mission to support the warfighter and our nation’s defense,” said Patrick Marotta, president and CEO.

SIL is a woman-owned small business that designs, manufactures, and environmentally qualifies Li-Ion Intelli-Pack® Batteries, AFTU and Space Based Range flight units for multi aerospace platforms, based in Santa Maria, Calif.

“SIL is honored to be selected by Lockheed Martin through the Mentor-Protégé Program to increase our capability to produce and deliver various critical technologies for national security programs,” said Edmund Burke, SIL President & Founder.

VTS, powered by Voyager Space, is a small business specializing in aerospace propulsion, based in Folsom, Calif., and Reno, Nev.

“Valley Tech Systems is excited to be selected by Lockheed Martin as a protégé under the DoD Mentor Protégé Program. Lockheed Martin’s mentorship will add depth and robustness to our engineering, manufacturing, supply chain and mission assurance processes— enabling VTS to accelerate the application of our advanced controllable solid propulsion technology to enhance homeland defense and protect our warfighters,” said Phil Csik, VTS Program Manager.

Lockheed Martin is working with these businesses already as subcontractors to develop, mature, and field hardware in support of the NGI program from advanced technologies cultivated through the DOD’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Programs.

NGI will be part of the current Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) Weapon System, which protects the U.S. homeland against intercontinental ballistic missile threats from rogue nations. Lockheed Martin’s NGI program has assembled a strategic, agile, and innovative team, including small businesses, to provide MDA with this critical national security capability.