U.S. Air Force

Sigmatech Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA002); Radiance Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA003); Strategos Consulting LLC, San Diego, Calif., (FA248723DA004); Raven Defense Corp., Albuquerque, N.M., (FA248723-DA005); Cummings Aerospace Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA006); Decibel Research Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA007); Oaklea Simpson Security LLC, Westminster, Md., (FA248723DA008); Millennium Space Systems Inc., El Segundo, Calif., (FA248723DA009); Altagrove LLC, Herndon, Va., (FA248723DA010); GaN Corp., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA011); Modern Technology Solutions Inc., Alexandria, Va., (FA248723DA012); CFD Research Corp., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA013); Trident Research LLC, Austin, Texas (FA248723DA014); Saab Inc., East Syracuse, N.Y., (FA248723DA015); Applied Research Associates Inc., Albuquerque, N.M., (FA248723DA016); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., (FA248723DA017); Intuitive Research and Technology Corp., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA018); Kratos Technology & Training Solutions Inc., San Diego, Calif., (FA248723DA019); IERUS Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA020); Solytics LLC, Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA021); Wavelink Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA022); AI Signal Research Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA023); Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp., Atlanta, Ga., (FA248723DA024); Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA025); Technology Security Associates Inc., California, Md., (FA248723DA026); Rogue Industries LLC, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., (FA248723DA028); Laulima Systems LLC, Charlottesville, Va., (FA248723DA029); LinQuest Corp., Los Angeles, Calif., (FA248723D-A030); Colsa Corp., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA031); Solutions Through Innovative Technologies Inc., Fairborn, Ohio (FA248723DA032); FAAC Inc., Ann Harbor, Mich., (FA248723DA033); Alion Science and Technology Corp., McLean, Va., (FA248723DA034); Jacobs Technology Inc., Tampa, Fla., (FA248723DA035); Serco Inc., Herndon, Va., (FA248723DA036); PeopleTec Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA2487-23DA037); Signalink Inc., Madison, Ala., (FA248723DA038); Integration Innovation Inc., Huntsville, Ala. (FA248723DA039); Nou Systems Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA040); Templar LLC, Richmond, In. (FA248723DA041); Aegis Aerospace Inc., Houston, Texas (FA248723DA042); Torch Technologies Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA043); Yulista Integrated Solutions LLC, Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA044); EH Group Inc., Tuscaloosa, Ala., (FA248723DA045); Calspan Corp., Buffalo, N.Y., (FA248723DA047); Advanced Strategic Insight Inc., McLean, Va., (FA248723DA048); and Flight Test & Mechanical Solutions Inc., Huntsville, Ala., (FA248723DA050), have been awarded multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a total ceiling amount of $999,950,435. These contracts provide for research, development, test and evaluation of weapon systems, subsystems, and components. Further, these contracts will provide for the development and integration of highly specialized technologies necessary to meet Department of Defense test user systems under test and facilities needs for developmental test and operational test capabilities. Work will be performed at the contractor’s facilities or other locations determined at the time delivery orders are executed and is expected to be completed Dec. 31, 2028. This contract was a competitive acquisition with 49 offers received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,000 for each contract are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Md., was awarded a $49,673,419 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract. This contract provides for engineering, management, technical support, and operational expertise to the Integrated Capabilities Directorate for the improvement of architectures required by the Air Force and Space Force to accomplish their assigned missions. Work will be performed in Laurel, Md., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 7, 2026. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $322,817; and fiscal 2023 research and development funds in the amount of $7,510,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-23-C-9302).

L3Harris Technologies Integrated Systems L.P., Greenville, Texas, was awarded a $24,429,466 firm-fixed-price contract for aircraft modification, installation, test, and data. This contract provides all labor and material necessary to deliver a fully modified aircraft. Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 15, 2025. This contract is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $24,429,466 are being obligated at time of award. The 645th Aeronautical Engineering Systems Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-23-F-4848).

CORRECTION: The $1,151,111,454 firm-fixed-price contract FA8675-23-C-0037 announced June 20, 2023, to Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Ariz., for Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 37 was a fixed-price incentive firm contract.

Army

Conco Inc.,* Louisville, Ky., was awarded a $238,742,144 modification (P00008) to contract W15QKN-20-D-0003 for Modular Artillery Charge Systems, metal containers and assemblies. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2026. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin, Owego, N.Y., was awarded a $192,199,684 modification (P00013) to contract W52P1J-18-D-0061for Modernized-Radar Frequency Interferometer production, sustainment hardware, and technical, logistical, test and engineering support. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

CWU Inc., Tampa, Fla., was awarded a $56,564,827 modification (P00045) to contract W50NH9-20-C-0002 for linguist support services. Work will be performed in Augusta, Ga., San Antonio, Texas, Fort Meade, Md., and Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, with an estimated completion date of June 22, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance Army funds in the amount of $56,564,827 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Sevenson Environmental Services Inc.,* Niagara Falls, N.Y., was awarded a $15,824,232 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for environmental remediation and restoration of the former DuPont Chambers Works site. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Deepwater, N.J., with an estimated completion date of June 21, 2024. Fiscal 2022 Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program funds in the amount of $15,824,232 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (W912BU-23-F-0039).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $14,553,574 modification (P00483) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2021 other procurement, Army funds and procurement, Marine Corps funds; fiscal 2022 other procurement, Army funds; and fiscal 2023 research, development, test, and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $14,553,574 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

CJ Mahan Construction Co. LLC, Urbancrest, Ohio, was awarded an $8,145,500 contract for crane barge dry docking and repair. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of June 27, 2024. Fiscal 2023 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,145,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Ky., is the contracting activity (W912QR-23-C-0014).



Missile Defense Agency

Rothe Development Inc. and ARES JV, LLC (ROAR JV),* San Antonio, Texas, is being awarded a competitive cost-plus-fixed-fee, level-of-effort contract. The total value of this contract is $96,314,522. Under this new contract, the contractor will provide support that includes conducting numerous cybersecurity test and risk assessment services across all Missile Defense Agency information systems (Business, Mission Support, and Warfighter), their connections and associated test events in support of Agency Security Control Assessors. The requirement includes the development, implementation, sustainment, and execution of Agency Risk Management Framework functions and processes to include: cybersecurity controls validation, software assurance, cybersecurity risk assessment, cybersecurity training; and providing fee-for-service management and event scheduling support. The work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., Fort Belvoir, Va., and Colorado Springs, Colo., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 2, 2030. The performance period is from July 2023 to January 2030. This contract was competitively procured via publication on the Government wide Point of Entry websiteSAM.govwith six proposals received. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $652,618 are being obligated at time of award. The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0858-23-C-0003).

Defense Logistics Agency

Gentex Corp., Simpson, Penn., has been awarded a maximum $94,390,689 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for enhanced combat helmets. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a four-year contract with no option periods. The ordering period end date is June 21, 2027. Using military service is Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-23-D-0041).

Ontic Engineering and Manufacturing Inc., Chatsworth, Calif., has been awarded a maximum $16,160,977 requirements contract for aircraft items. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a subsumable contract under umbrella contract SPE4A5-22-D-0002. This is a four-year base contract with one five-year option period. The performance completion date is March 27, 2027. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va., (SPE4A5-23-D-P000).

U.S. Navy

Aptim Federal Services LLC, Baton Rouge, La., is awarded a maximum-value $49,900,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for environmental laboratory services. This contract provides for environmental services which may include sampling, field and laboratory testing and contract task order management services at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest area of responsibility, which may include California (81 percent), Hawaii (17 percent), and 11 additional states, each below 1 percent (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by June, 2025. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award in order to satisfy the minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via theSAM.govwebsite, with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-23-D-1811).

Austal USA, Mobile, Ala., is awarded a $46,333,112 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2301 to exercise an option for Littoral Combat Ships Class design support and integrated data and product model environment support. Work will be performed in Mobile, Ala., (60 percent); and Pittsfield, Mass., (40 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2024. Fiscal 2018 (75 percent) shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000,000 (25 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Mykonos Tanker LLC, Tampa, Fla., was awarded a $21,050,000 firm-fixed-price with reimbursable elements contract for time charter of one U.S. Flag double hull medium range tanker in support of the transportation of fuel in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three one-year option periods, and one 11-month option period, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $89,686,000. The contract will be performed in Hawaii with expectation of additional worldwide possibilities, and it is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by June 2028. Working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $21,050,000 is obligated for fiscal 2023, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and 13 offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220523C4036).

U.S. Marine Management Inc., Norfolk, Va., was awarded a $19,785,000 firm-fixed-price with reimbursable elements contract for time charter of one U.S. Flag double hull medium range tanker in support of the transportation of fuel in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility. This contract includes a 12-month base period with three one-year option periods, and one 11-month option period, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $92,944,253. The contract will be performed in Hawaii with expectation of additional worldwide possibilities, and it is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by June 2028. Working capital funds (Transportation) in the amount of $19,785,000 is obligated for fiscal year 2023, and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with proposals solicited via the System Award Management website and 13 offers were received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220523C4035).

Global, a 1st Flagship Co., Philadelphia, Penn., is awarded a $15,652,049 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N0002422C4203 to exercise options for the accomplishment of the Inactive Ships Maintenance Philadelphia requirement. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Penn., and is expected to be completed June 25, 2024. Fiscal 2023 operations and management (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,930,088 (95.3 percent); Foreign Military Sales in the amount of $218,000 (4.2 percent); Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $23,904 (0.5 percent); and Navy Working Capital Funds in the amount of $3,355 (0.06 percent) will be obligated at time of the award, of which $4,930,088 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Laurel Technologies Partnership, Johnstown, Penn., is awarded a $10,370,712 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N6339420C0008 to exercise options for Programmable Power Supply (PPS) MK 179 Mod 0 production in support of the MK 41 Vertical Launching System. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Penn., and is expected to be completed by February 2024. Fiscal 2023 other procurement (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $5,185,356 (50 percent); fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,889,017 (38 percent); and fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $1,296,339 (12 percent), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Spectranetix Inc.,* Sunnyvale, Calif., is awarded a $9,049,716 modification (P00001) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00014-22-C-1021) for the effort entitled “Modular Open Suite of Standards/Sensor Open Systems Architecture Node Based Resilient Networking and Electronics Warfare Orchestration at the Edge.” This contract provides for the development, integration and demonstration of a Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) / Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) aligned implementation of the Navy’s Enabling Dynamic Operational Radio Frequency. Additionally, the contractor will build Electronic Warfare Operating Kit (EWOK) enabled CMOSS/SOSA sensor nodes and demonstrate the cyber- resilient networking and orchestration architecture of EWOK. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif. This modification will extend the expected completion date from March 18, 2024, to Nov. 1, 2024, with no exercisable option, and will increase the total contract value from $9,153,495 by $9,049,716 to $18,203,211. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,049,716 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

CDW Government LLC, Vernon Hills, Ill., was awarded a single award, firm-fixed-price blanket purchase agreement (BPA) call order (HU000118AEV39 HU000123F0029) in support of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences’ (USUHS) Office of Chief Information Officer. This contract has a delivery date of Aug. 18, 2023 with an award amount of $10,446,774. Performance will be at Bethesda, Md. The base BPA was competitively solicited via GSA eBuy in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 8.405-4. Six offers were received. Operations and maintenance funds were obligated for this requirement. USUHS, Md., is the contracting activity.

*Small business