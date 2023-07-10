Headlines — July 10

News

US to provide Ukraine cluster munitions in new military aid package

U.S. officials said they expect the military aid to Ukraine will be announced on July 7.

Court ruling could overturn federal control of the National Guard

A federal judge suggested that key federal oversight mechanisms are unconstitutional. Now what?

Russian jets harass US drones over Syria for second time in 24 hours

The U.S. Air Force says Russian fighter jets flew dangerously close to U.S. drone aircraft over Syria again July 6.

Business

BAE showcases recon amphibious combat vehicle, plans for recovery variant

BAE Systems showcased its ACV-30 and the C4/UAS variant at Modern Day Marine. Plus, Reporter Irene Loewenson updates you on solutions to the ACV’s recent problems.

Army taps RTX for $117 million infrared sensor deal

RTX, until recently known as Raytheon Technologies, won a contract to manufacture forward-looking infrared packages for installation aboard U.S. Army tanks and other vehicles.

Germany’s Rheinmetall selects site to start making ‘at least’ 400 F-35A fuselages

The new facility, an expert said, appears to be “replacing” Turkey’s former role in building center fuselages for the Joint Strike Fighter.

Navy set to lose out on jets due to row with Boeing

Dispute over data rights has bogged down contract negotiations for Super Hornets.

Defense

Bulletproof safe rooms in DOD schools: Lawmakers look to new tactics to protect kids

A bipartisan pair of lawmakers wants to install bulletproof safe rooms in the schools that serve military children, amid historically high rates of school shootings.

The US military’s long history with drag

The U.S. military has a rather lengthy history when it comes to drag shows, particularly during World War II, when cross dress events were not only sanctioned by the Army, but celebrated as a boon for morale.†

Lightning struck three Growler jets over Japan on the same day

Three E/A-18G Growler jets were struck by lightning on June 6 while they conducted operations over southern Japan, officials confirmed this week.

Navy holds first-of-its-kind command, control, communication exercise

The exercise provided the warfare centers with a “wealth of actionable data” ahead of the Pacific Fleet’s biannual Talisman Sabre exercise with Australia.

Air Force’s largest-ever mobility exercise to prove prowess in Pacific

It’s the first time that Air Mobility Command has brought its marquee biennial event overseas.

In early 2022, state laws targeting LGBTQ+ communities began to spread across the U.S., leading the military services to offer resources for families seeking support and even relocations to escape discrimination.

Veterans

Habitat for Humanity keeps promise of fixing veteran’s roof even after his death

The 80-year-old died in March, but two companies kept their word and made sure the house stayed on their list.