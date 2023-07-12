fbpx
Space & Technology

First CHAPEA crew begins 378-day mission

by Kelli Mars NASA
NASA photograph by Josh Valcarcel
Nathan Jones, CHAPEA mission 1 medical officer, waves to members of the project team and leadership from NASA’s Johnson Space Center upon arriving at the facility.

The inaugural CHAPEA, or Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, mission began Sunday, June 25, when the four-person volunteer crew entered its new home at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston to begin a 378-day Mars surface simulation.

This is the first of three planned missions. NASA will use research gained from CHAPEA to determine how to best support crew health and performance while living on Mars during a long-duration exploration mission.

NASA photograph by Josh Valcarcel
The CHAPEA mission 1 crew makes its way to the CHAPEA facility inside the Space Exploration Vehicle, which is a prototype of a pressurized rover.

During the CHAPEA simulations, crew members will carry out different types of mission activities, including simulated spacewalks, robotic operations, habitat maintenance, personal hygiene, exercise, and crop growth. To be as Mars-realistic as feasible, the crew also will face environmental stressors such as resource limitations, isolation, and equipment failure.

NASA photograph by Josh Valcarcel

Kelly Haston, CHAPEA mission 1 commander, offers final remarks alongside her crewmates (from left to right: Anca Selariu, Ross Brockwell, Nathan Jones) before entering the habitat. As part of standard quarantine procedures, the crew and project team members wore masks leading up to the mission – they were briefly removed for remarks.

NASA is leading a return to the Moon for long-term science and exploration. Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. Lessons learned on and around the Moon and activities like CHAPEA on the ground will prepare NASA for the next giant leap: sending astronauts to Mars.

