fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Defense

Brown would accelerate change in U.S. military to maintain deterrence

by Jim Garamone | DOD News
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., visiting U.S. Naval War College, in April. President Joe Biden has nominated Brown to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (Navy photograph by Kristopher Burris)

The U.S. military must accelerate development and quicken moves to build a joint force ready for the challenges of tomorrow, Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown told the Senate Armed Services Committee July 11, 2023.

Brown testified before the committee as part of the confirmation process to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. If confirmed, Brown would be the 21st man to hold the position and the first airman since Richard B. Myers stepped down from the post in 2005. He would also be the second African American in the position. Army Gen. Colin L. Powell served as chairman from 1989 to 1993.

If confirmed, Brown would succeed Army Gen. Mark A. Milley in the position.

“I come before you today, having served the last three years as a service and joint chief,” Brown said in his opening remarks to the committee. “But for the 11 years prior, I served in seven assignments across four combatant commands.” The general served in the European Command, Africa Command, Central Command and Indo-Pacific Command.

“I’ve held leadership positions focused on our five national security challenges: China, Russia, North Korea, Iran and violent extremists,” he said.

Brown’s experience is with fielded forces and dealing with allies and partners. “Having led to warfighters abroad [has] shaped my thinking,” he said. “As a result, I’m mindful of the security challenges at this consequential time and a need to accelerate to stay ahead of the growing threat.”

The U.S. military is the most powerful in the world today, but leaders must make changes to ensure DOD can “implement the National Defense Strategy and prepare a joint force that can win the next war if called upon.”

A prepared and capable joint force, simply, is the guarantor of deterrence and the key to peace, he told the committee.

Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Courtesy photograph
Medal of Honor Monday: U.S....
 By Aerotech News
NASA photograph
NASA expanding options for spacewalking,...
 By NASA
Latest AMRAAM variant completes final...
 By Aerotech News
F-16 fires AIM-120D-3 for final...
 By Aerotech News
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit