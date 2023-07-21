AUKUS nations sign Wedgetail trilateral joint vision statement

A joint vision statement has been signed between the heads of the Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and the United States Air Force, setting out their mutual intent to work collaboratively on the development of their countriesí Wedgetail Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft.

The Royal Air Force Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton, U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., and the Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force, Air Marshal Robert Chipman, signed the document at a ceremony held during the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in England.

The trilateral agreement is a commitment by the three nations to work together for mutual benefit through cooperation relating to Wedgetail capability development, evaluation and testing, interoperability, sustainment, operations, training, and safety.

“The signing of this this joint vision statement by our three Air Forces is an exciting opportunity that will allow us to work collaboratively to develop our Wedgetail fleets to ensure that they remain ready to provide Airborne Early Warning & Control as the threats and challenges we face change,” Knighton said.

“Collaboration and interoperability are critical to our warfighting advantage. Signing this joint vision statement represents another step in the long-term, enduring commitment we have to the future and to the security of our three countries,” Brown said. “The relationship between the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States is more robust than ever, and we share a mutual understanding of the challenges we face in the air domain and the need to address them.”

“This joint vision statement is a testament to the close relationship shared historically by our three Air Forces,” said Chipman. “I look forward to continuing our joint interests in this versatile and impressive capability.”

The Wedgetail is the most capable and effective airborne early warning and control platform in operation today.