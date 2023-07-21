U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Orlando, Fla., is awarded a not-to-exceed $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide required lethality and survivability modernization to littoral combat ship (LCS) integrated tactical trainers (ITTs) to ensure that the fleet is training on devices that are aligned with the LCS ship functionality for both the freedom and independence variants for the Navy. Additionally, this contract provides for trainer hardware and software technical refreshes, contractor performed technical support, cybersecurity, and software design and development to the fielded LCS ITT systems, as well as trainer installation. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (45 percent); Mayport, Fla., (35 percent); and Orlando, Fla., (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(ii)(B). The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N6134023D0007).

Enfield Enterprise LLC,* Springfield, Mass., is awarded a $24,146,635 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for roofing repair, or replacement, at various government sites at Naval Station Newport. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and all option periods, is $24,146,635. Work will be performed in Newport, R.I., and is expected to be complete by July 2028. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Navy (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award to fulfill the minimum guarantee, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M, N funds. This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N40085-23-D-0050).

Bay Marine JV LLC,* Chesapeake, Va., is awarded a $10,288,970 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220523C4029) for a 95-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid term availability of Military Sealift Command’s fleet replenishment oiler USNS Joshua Humphreys (T-AO 188). This contract includes a base period and three unexercised options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $10,746,650. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., beginning Sept. 1, 2023, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 5, 2023. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,288,970 are obligated for fiscal year 2023 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website and six offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Draeger Inc., Telford, Penn., has been awarded a maximum $60,000,000 modification (P00039) exercising the ninth one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE2D1-14-D-0004) with nine one-year option periods for patient monitoring systems, subsystems, accessories, consumables and training. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The ordering period end date is Aug. 5, 2024. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Industries of the Blind Inc., Greensboro, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $31,217,717 firm-fixed-price with economic-price adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for warehousing, storage, logistics, sewing and embroidery services and distribution functions. This was a competitive acquisition with six responses received. This is a two-year base contract with five one-year option periods. The ordering period end date is July 10, 2025. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, National Guard and Reserves. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-23-D-0059).

Pomp’s Tire Service Inc., New Berlin, Wisc., has been awarded a maximum $9,698,113 firm-fixed-price contract for ground vehicle tires. This was non-competitive acquisition to a responsible source using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is an 18-month contract with no option periods. The performance completion date is Dec. 15, 2024. Using military services are Army and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Columbus, Ohio (SPE7LX-23-D-0096).

CORRECTION: The contract announced June 23, 2023, for Chand LLC, Mathews, La., (SPE7LX-23-D-0078), for $8,299,648 was announced with an incorrect award date. The correct award date is July 10, 2023.

U.S. Army

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Va., was awarded a $50,128,249 firm-fixed-price contract for fixed-wing aircraft life cycle services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Va., with an estimated completion date of July 11, 2029. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $50,128,249 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-23-C-0029).

International Towers LLC,* Saint Ignatius, Mont., was awarded a $24,164,614 firm-fixed-price contract for equipment repair, renovation and installation. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Barstow, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 1, 2025. Fiscal 2022 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $24,164,614 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle, Wash., is the contracting activity (W912DW-23-C-0013).

Structural Preservation Systems LLC, Columbia, Md., was awarded a $22,522,854 firm-fixed-price contract for Washington Aqueduct repair and cleaning. Bids were solicited via the web with four received. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 2, 2024. Fiscal 2010 Washington Aqueduct Capital Improvement funds in the amount of $22,522,854 were obligated at the time of award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Md., is the contracting activity (W912DR-23-C-0010).

Tetra Tech Inc., Collinsville, Ill., was awarded an $8,622,238 modification (P00001) to contract W912DY-22-F-0322 for maintenance and repair of petroleum facilities. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 12, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Sheaumann Laser Inc., Billerica, Mass., is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H-92403-22-D-0007) with a maximum ceiling of $10,000,000 and a $1,325,000 minimum ordering guarantee for the acquisition of Illuminate devices, parts and accessories in support of U. S. Special Operations Command. Fiscal 2023 procurement funds in the amount of $2,768,950 are being obligated at time of award on the first delivery order. This contract was awarded in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, Only one responsible source, and will span from July 11, 2023, to July 10, 2028. U.S. Special Operations Command, MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business