Veteran of the Day U.S. Navy Veteran Sue Dauser

Sue Dauser was born in September 1888 in Anaheim, Calif.. In 1907, she enrolled in Stanford University for two years before moving in 1911 to the California Hospital School of Nursing, from which she graduated in 1914. Three years later, Dauser joined the Navy, serving as a naval nurse. During World War I, she served as chief nurse in Scotland and the United States at Naval Base Hospital Number 3.

After returning to the U.S., Dauser served in California and New York, and at sea aboard various ships, including USS Henderson, on which President Warren Harding sailed during his tour of the West Coast and Alaska. When he fell ill, Dauser tended to him.

For the next several years, Dauser completed several more tours in California, including in San Diego, Mare Island and Long Beach. She also served in Guam and off the coast of Washington state. Overseas, she deployed to the Philippines.

In 1939, Dauser became superintendent of the Navy Nurse Corps. In that role, she oversaw and expanded the Nurse Corps from 600 to 11,500, a number sufficient for success in World War II. During that time, she also advanced promotion and benefit opportunities for nurses. Three years later, Congress expanded promotion opportunities for nurses, enabling Dauser to earn a promotion to the rank of lieutenant commander. She was then promoted to captain a year later, becoming the highest-ranking naval woman in history.

After serving for 28 years, Dauser retired from the Navy in November 1945, earning a Distinguished Navy Service Medal.

Beyond her many accomplishments, the citation recognized Dauser for having “establish[ed] a postgraduate training program” and serving “exceptionally meritorious[ly].”

After her retirement, Dauser moved to La Mesa, Calif. She died in March 1972 in her native city of Anaheim at the age of 83.

We honor her service.