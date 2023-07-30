Veteran of the Day U.S. Navy Veteran Leo Hoffman

Leo Hoffman didn’t want to serve in the Army during World War II. After passing a test to qualify for radio service, he enlisted in the Navy instead. After basic training, he went to Texas A&M and then to the Naval Air Station at Corpus Christi to become a radio technician. He also learned radar and was assigned to the Navy’s Air Corps.

In the Navy Air Corps., Hoffman served for a while in Washington setting up a radio station at a small airport. For his next assignment, he supported the diver planes of Squadron VC-86 aboard the USS Bismarck Sea, a Casablanca-class escort carrier.

The USS Bismarck Sea supported the Philippines campaign and the landings on Iwo Jima. Hoffman said they’d be at sea for 1-2 months at a time, island hopping, before going ashore for beer parties and other recreational activities.

On Feb. 21, 1945, kamikazes attacked the Bismarck Sea. The ship caught fire and everyone was ordered to abandon ship, but 318 crewman perished when it sank. Hoffman jumped overboard and searched for a raft. He was eventually picked up by a ship patrolling for survivors. He was sent back to the United States and discharged later that year.

After his service, Hoffman worked at a steel mill and later as an inspector of radio parts. More of his story can be found at Library of Congress Veterans History Project

We honor his service.