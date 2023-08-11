U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Va., is awarded a $30,261,423 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N0002419C6400 for systems engineering and integration on Navy submarines. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (68 percent); Waterford, Conn., (10 percent); Groton, Conn., (10 percent); Middletown, R.I., (7 percent); and Newport, R.I., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy funds in the amount of $3,562,092 (22 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion, Navy funds in the amount of $6,349,281 (40 percent); and fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation, Navy funds in the amount of $5,947,768 (38 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Nautilus Defense LLC, Pawtucket, R.I., was awarded an $11,633,124 firm-fixed-price contract N66001-23-C-4514 for Smart Electrically Powered and Networked Textile Systems. The contract will develop active smart textile garments combining Nautilus’ singular micro yarn textile routing platform with unmatched low-power electronics. Work will be performed in Pawtucket, R.I., and is expected to be completed January 2025. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of to an estimated $24,933,386 with work continuing to January 2027. Funding provided at time of award is fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy). This requirement was solicited via Broad Agency Announcement N66001-22-4705 using full and open competition via the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command E-Commerce Central website and the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 18 timely offers received. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., San Diego, Calif., was awarded a $10,624,107 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract N66001-23-C-4512 for Smart Electrically Powered and Networked Textile Systems that will develop, integrate, fabricate, and test and delivery prototype wearable, washable garments that incorporate active smart textiles components. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., Bloomfield, Conn., Lexington, Mass., and Charleston, S.C., and is expected to be completed January 2025. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to an estimated $22,733,749 with work continuing to January 2027. Funding provided at time of award is fiscal 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy). This requirement was solicited via Broad Agency Announcement N66001-22-4705 using full and open competition via the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command E-Commerce Central website and the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 18 timely offers received. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

Hartech Group LLC, Tampa, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $11,997,107 firm-fixed-price contract for six computerized numerically controlled Jig Bores with FANUC 30i-B panel controllers. This was a competitive acquisition with two offers received. This is a one-time buy contract with no option periods. Location of performance is North Carolina, with a May 30, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2023 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va. (SPE4A8-23-C-0001).

UPDATE: AR1, Goleta, Calif., (SPRBL1-23-D-0015), has been added as an awardee to the multiple award contract for supplies and services in support of the Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Gateway to Sustainment contract, issued against solicitation SPRBL1-21-R-0013 and awarded April 6, 2023.

*Small business