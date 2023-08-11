Plane Crazy Saturday set for Aug. 19 in Mojave

This month’s Plane Crazy Saturday at the Mojave Air and Space Port will feature Scott T. Glaser, the CEO of Aerospace Operations LLC, CEO of The Airmanship Foundation, and chief test pilot for TACAIR.

Glaser’s presentation is “Being Aviators – The Restoration of Aviation Fundamentals in Pilot Training.”

Glaser has a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering and Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering from Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Penn., and earned his PhD in Biomedical Engineering from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Penn.

He grew up in Western Pennsylvania flying his Dad’s Navion and Beech Debonair. He learned turns about a point over Three Rivers Stadium while his Dad watched Steelers games. Scott worked his way through the FAA rating system looking to fly higher performance aircraft in more dynamic environments.

Scott’s pursuits also lead him to the purchase a Yak-52 and subsequently join the RPA in 2006. Through the RPA and its members, Scott received instruction in basic military flying skills such as aerobatics, formation, tactical formation and basic fighter maneuvering. This also led him to move into joining the Classic Jet Aircraft Association (CJAA) and use these skills in tactical jet aircraft such as the T-33, MiG-15 and F-86 where he received several ratings and is now a professional instructor pilot in a multitude of aircraft. He is on the National Board of Directors for the RPA as well as the CJAA.

This also lead to a professional career in flight test engineering in both the airborne and commercial space industries where is he has conducted performance, handling qualities, loads, avionics, flutter, systems and operational flight testing. He has worked with several interesting programs and facilities including Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo and WhiteKnightTwo, the F-22 Raptor, Lockheed Skunk Works and the Stratosphereic Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) to name a few.

Seating is limited, so please R.S.V.P. to info@mojavemuseum.org.

There will also be historical aircraft on display, and we will sing History Aircraft Display Forms.

The only animals allowed on the flightline are service dogs, and the flightline is a no smoking area.

