Headlines — August 14

News

Russia sent a message to Turkey when it bombed Motor Sich, say experts

The Aug. 6 missile and drone attack across Ukraine killed six people, Kyiv officials said.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive can still succeed without F-16s, experts say

The American-made jets will arrive too late to assist troops this summer, but analysts say Kyiv can still prevail without them.

Zelensky fires military recruitment center chiefs after corruption probe

The Ukrainian leader said the investigation uncovered cases of “illicit enrichment,” laundering “illegally obtained funds” and helping people avoid military service.

Business

Race for new F-35 cooling system heats up, as DOD won’t rule out competition

A Honeywell Aerospace executive suggested Pratt & Whitney is improperly coordinating with fellow RTX subsidiary Collins Aerospace on modernization efforts for the F-35, but a Pratt VP denied the charge.

In a first, Saudi drone to be produced in Turkey

The agreement “shows that the Saudi defense industry is expanding its capacity to develop systems critical to its military capability. It also says that knowledge transfer is a fundamental value for its defense relations,” an analyst said.

Romania eyes 32 F-35s under $6.5 billion deal

The Romanian Ministry of National Defence has requested the parliament’s approval for the purchase of 32 F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, according to Defense Minister Angel Tilvar.

Defense

See where Sen. Tommy Tuberville is blocking 301 military promotions

Data shows the sweep of military officers caught up in a dispute between Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and the Pentagon is spread across the world.

Airmen prepare for a new era of medical evacuation in the Pacific

The U.S. Air Force is rethinking how it would medically evacuate thousands of wounded American troops from the Pacific in a matter of weeks if the military sustained high casualties in a war with China.

These soldiers to assess the Army’s new do-it-all device for infantry

Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, N.Y., will begin assessing the newest version of the Army’s do-it-all heads-up display device on Aug. 18.

Naval aviators are being offered more cash to become commanding officers

Big cash bonuses are not just for Navy recruits. The Navy is also offering more than $100,000 to naval aviators to stay in the service and become senior officers and admirals.

Veterans

One year of the PACT Act: VA scrambles to meet demand from veterans

President Biden this week touted the year-old law meant to deliver the biggest expansion of veterans’ benefits in decades, though the effort is off to a rocky start.

Last British Navy veteran of Dunkirk dies at age 102

A former sailor believed to be the last veteran of Britain’s Royal Navy to have survived the Battle of Dunkirk has died at the age of 102.