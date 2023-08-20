Veteran of the Day U.S. Army Veteran Richard A. Cody



Richard A. Cody was born in Montpelier, Vt., in August 1950. His military journey began at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He graduated in 1972 and commissioned into the Army.

Over his lengthy career, Cody served at Fort Stewart, Ga., at Fort Campbell, Ky., as commander of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, at Fort Hood, Texas, in the 4th Infantry Division as assistant division commander; again at the 101st Airborne as division commander; at Operations, Readiness and Mobilization at the Department of the Army headquarters.

Cody was one of the first soldiers deployed to Operation Desert Storm, where he led the 1st Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment of the 101st Airborne. Later, he served in Operation Enduring Freedom. In Europe, he deployed to Albania, where he served as deputy commanding general for Task Force Hawk. He also served in Korea, where he was an aide to the commanding general.

During his career, Cody continued his military education, attending the Army War College and the Command and General Staff School. In August 2008, Cody left active duty. Prior to that, in his final role, he served as vice chief of staff of the Army, a position he held for four years.

As a soldier, Cody attained significant accomplishments. He accumulated over 5,000 flight hours and earned several awards, including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, an Army Distinguished Service Medal, a Defense Superior Service Medal and a Legion of Merit with four Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters.

Cody continued serving after leaving the military, chairing the board for Homes for Our Troops and serving as a trustee and advisor for Intrepid Heroes Fallen Fund and Hope for the Warriors. He also served for 10 years as senior vice president for L3 Technologies.

As a father, Cody raised two sons with his wife, Vicki. Both joined the military and have served overseas.

