Headlines — August 25

Mercenary chief who mutinied against Putin reportedly on crashed plane

Mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief armed rebellion against the Russian military earlier this year, was presumed dead Aug. 23 after a plane crash north of Moscow that killed all 10 people on board.

Russia and Ukraine trade drone attacks

The Ukrainian intelligence agency also claimed it had destroyed a key Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile defense system in occupied Crimea.

Sweden should send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, opposition leader says

Sweden should prepare to send Jas Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine to help the country defend against the Russian invasion, although the Nordic nation must first complete its own NATO accession process, Sweden’s opposition leader said on Aug. 24.

Swedish government eyes combat vehicle production in Ukraine

Eight months after Sweden’s announcement to send Combat Vehicles 90 (CV90) to Ukraine, Stockholm has taken the partnership up a notch, looking to strengthen cooperation with Kyiv around the production and servicing of the rides.

Pentagon preps for $48B tech-research contracts

Officials released more details on bidding for work that will support the preservation and distribution of defense research and analysis.

US Army approves Sentinel A4 air defense radar for low-rate production

The U.S. Army approved the Sentinel A4 radar program, critical to the service’s future air defense capability, to move into low-rate initial production, the program executive officer for missiles and space said.

Lockheed, Pratt win $1 billion in Navy deals for F-35 parts, equipment

The Navy this week awarded Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney more than $1 billion in contracts to buy parts and equipment for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.

US approves new $500M arms sale to Taiwan as tension from China intensifies

The Biden administration has approved a $500 million arms sale to Taiwan as it ramps up military assistance to the island despite fervent objections from China.

Australia buys Tomahawk, Spike missiles in deals worth $1.7 billion

Australia is spending AU$1.7 billion (U.S. $1.1 billion) on weapons systems to enhance the military’s strike capabilities, the Defence Department announced Aug. 21.

Indonesia to buy Boeing’s F-15 jets, Lockheed’s Black Hawk helicopters

Indonesia has committed to buying Boeing-made F-15 Eagle fighter jets and Sikorsky-made Black hawk helicopters.



Brazil to double air fleet as part of $10.6 billion investment

Brazil plans to invest 52.8 billion reals (U.S. $10.6 billion) for research, development and equipment acquisition efforts for its military.

USAF aircraft from across Europe join in on ACE exercise

Aircraft from every flying wing in U.S. Air Forces in Europe kicked off Astral Knight 23-6 late last week, the latest in a series of exercises across the continent focused on Agile Combat Employment.

NATO exercise Agile Spirit kicks off in Georgia amid West’s wariness of Russian clout

A NATO military exercise underway in the Caucasus nation of Georgia should help dispel worries that the country is becoming “pro-Russian,” even as it attempts to build a more pragmatic relationship with Moscow, analysts say.

Your next visit to VA medical center may be in cyberspace

The technology is already in use at 120 VA sites across all 50 states.

32,000 veterans have VA disability claims decisions delayed by technical glitch

Roughly 32,000 veterans are receiving letters this month notifying them that their disability claims submitted through the VA.gov website weren’t processed, with the error dating back to 2018 for some.

Mississippi veteran receives Purple Heart 17 years after combat brain injury

A Mississippi veteran who received a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Iraq 17 years ago is now officially being recognized by the Army for his combat wounds.