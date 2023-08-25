fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Business

Netherlands increases order of MQ-9A from GA-ASI

by Aerotech News

The Royal Netherlands Air Force will double the number of MQ-9A Remotely Piloted Aircraft they will procure, taking the total order from four to eight aircraft.

The first four MQ-9A Block 5 Reapers and associated Ground Control Stations were delivered to the RNLAF in 2022. MQ-9A is designed and developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

“We are doubling the number of MQ-9A Reapers so we can increase our maritime and overland intelligence, reconnaissance, surveillance capacity,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Jan Ruedisueli, commander of the RNLAF’s 306 squadron that operate the new MQ-9A Reapers. “The MQ-9As will receive external pods for Electronic Intelligence, a communications relay, a Maritime Radar, and also be armed in the future.”

The delivery of the MQ-9As, their Ground Control Stations, and support equipment is part of a USAF Foreign Military Sale to the RNLAF.

“We’re thrilled that the first set of Dutch Reapers have made such a positive impact on the RNLAF,” said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. “With this new set of capabilities, the Netherlands will have the most capable set of MQ-9 Block 5 aircraft in the world. They have customized the Dutch MQ-9As to meet the Netherlands’ expanding mission set.”

MQ-9A Block 5 has endurance of up to 27 hours, is capable of speeds up to 240 KTAS and can operate up to 40,000 feet. It has a 3,850-pound payload capacity that includes 3,000 pounds of external stores. It provides a long-endurance, persistent surveillance capability with Full-Motion Video and Synthetic Aperture Radar/Moving Target Indicator/Maritime Radar. An extremely reliable aircraft, MQ-9A Block 5 is equipped with a fault-tolerant flight control system and triple redundant avionics system architecture. It is engineered to meet and exceed manned aircraft reliability standards.

Tags: , ,

More Stories

Boeing image
NASA, industry explore idea of...
 By Brian Newbacher NASA Glenn
Veteran of the Day U.S....
 By Veterans Administration
Army photograph by Darrell Ames
Army successfully fires Tomahawk missiles...
 By Joe Lacdan Army News
BREAKING NEWS: Marine Corps F/A-18...
 By Stuart Ibberson/Aerotech Editor
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit