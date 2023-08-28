Headlines — August 28

News

At least 3 Marines killed, more injured in Osprey crash in Australia

Five others were in serious condition, and others unaccounted for, after an MV-22 Osprey crashed with 23 service members aboard.

Marine major identified as pilot who died in California F/A-18 crash

Marine Maj. Andrew “Simple Jack” Mettler was the pilot of a Hornet that crashed during a training flight late Aug. 24.

Russia says it confirmed Wagner leader Prigozhin died in a plane crash

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement on Aug. 27 that genetic testing had identified all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash.

US airstrike kills 13 Al-Shabab militants

The U.S. military in Africa (AFRICOM) reported a “collective self-defense” airstrike against al-Shabab militants — killing 13 fighters in Somalia.

Business

How a whistleblower says Booz Allen Hamilton defrauded the government

Only a few months into a new finance job, Sarah Feinberg felt stunned when a senior manager with a Northern Virginia-based defense contractor called federal auditors “too stupid” to notice overcharging, according to a federal complaint she filed.

Doing business with the Navy shouldn’t be ‘artificially hard,’ research chief says

Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus said making contracting easier is a top priority.

Sedaro wins Space Force contract to develop spacecraft digital twins

The $1.5 million contract is a Small Business Innovation Research Phase 2 award.

Defense

Fort AP Hill renamed Fort Walker to honor Army’s first female surgeon

The Army on Aug. 25 renamed Fort A.P. Hill, a training outpost near the nation’s capital, as Fort Walker to honor the service’s first female surgeon and Medal of Honor recipient from the Civil War.

Navy seeks to offer virtual training to more of the fleet

Leaders at U.S. Fleet Forces Command, which oversees the Navy’s LVC spending, say the technology is paying dividends, but there’s more to do.

Acting commanders set to take charge of Naval Academy, Naval Air Forces and NAVSEA

Temporary leaders for the Naval Academy, Naval Air Forces and Naval Sea Systems Command are set to step into acting roles between now and Sept. 7, as an ongoing hold on confirming senior military nominations continues, USNI News has learned.

Artificial intelligence brings the robot wingman to aerial combat

An Air Force program shows how the Pentagon is starting to embrace the potential of a rapidly emerging technology, with far-reaching implications.

Veterans

VA helped house more than 26,000 at-risk vets since the start of 2023

That puts the department on pace to top its goal of 38,000 veterans aided by the end of December.