NG delivers mini laser to U.S. government

Northrop Grumman has delivered a miniaturized high-energy laser source to the U.S. government.

The laser is ruggedized for field use and miniaturizing it allows for rapid placement in tactical situations.

The 10kW class high-energy laser, known as Phantom, is about 12 cubic feet (nearly the size of a mini fridge).

Weighing less than 200 pounds, it enables lift, carry and installation by as few as two personnel.

The Phantom customer will integrate it with other subsystems for testing and delivery to military customers.

“By miniaturizing this advanced capability, we are expanding the reach of our technology and continuing to lead the way in high-energy lasers,” said Robert Fleming, vice president and general manager, strategic space systems, Northrop Grumman.

“Northrop Grumman is using its expertise in directed energy to deliver an extremely compact, lightweight and efficient laser for the war fighter.”

Northrop Grumman develops high-energy laser solutions for warfighters to defend our nation at sea, on land and in the air.

For more than 50 years our technology continues to protect U.S. forces from a range of threats such as unmanned aerial systems, rockets, artillery and mortars, fast attack boats and missiles.