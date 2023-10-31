DOD announces up to $150M in aid for Ukraine

The Defense Department announced Oct. 26, 2023, an additional security assistance package valued at up to $150 million to help Ukraine counter Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

The package includes additional air defense equipment, artillery rounds and antitank weapons, among other equipment, to meet Ukraine’s battlefield needs.

The latest round of assistance marks the 49th drawdown of equipment from DOD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It reflects the United States’ continued commitment to supporting Ukraine and ensuring its defenders are armed with critical capabilities.

Last week President Joe Biden underscored the need for U.S. leadership against Russia’s ongoing war of aggression in Ukraine and following the deadly attack against Israel by Hamas terrorists.

Biden pledged the U.S. will not waiver in support of its allies.

“American leadership is what holds the world together,” Biden said in an Oval Office address last Thursday. “American alliances are what keep us, America, safe. American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with.”

“To put all that at risk if we walk away from Ukraine, if we turn our backs on Israel, it’s just not worth it,” he said.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. has rallied a coalition of nations in support of Ukraine and committed more than $43.9 billion in assistance to help the country defend itself.

Biden has formally asked Congress to approve a supplemental funding request that ensures the U.S. will continue to support its allies.

The request, submitted last week, includes funds for additional weapons and equipment to help Ukraine succeed on the battlefield and shore up its economy and critical infrastructure as it defends against Russian aggression.

The request also includes funds to strengthen Israel’s air defenses and replenish DOD’s weaponry inventory, which the department has drawn from to help arm Israel quickly since the attacks.

Additionally, the president is requesting funds to provide humanitarian assistance for those impacted by both wars.

The request also includes funds to strengthen U.S. security in the Indo-Pacific and along the U.S. southern border.

“It’s a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations, help us keep American troops out of harm’s way, help us build a world that is safer, more peaceful and more prosperous for our children and grandchildren,” Biden said.