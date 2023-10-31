Norway to add Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters for critical maritime missions

The U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a contract to produce six multi-mission MH-60R Seahawk helicopters for the Norwegian government.

Designed and built by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, MH-60R aircraft will enable Norway to perform multiple maritime missions, including search and rescue and coastal and offshore patrol.

“Sikorsky and the U.S. Navy have 40 years of experience designing, building and improving Seahawk helicopters for operations in extreme maritime environments, and preparing militaries worldwide for ever-evolving threats,” said Hamid Salim, vice president, Sikorsky Maritime Systems.

Norway and other nations can depend on the Seahawk aircraft for: high reliability; advanced mission systems and sensors; low flight hour costs, and low maintenance and sustainment costs.

Norway’s order marks the second MH-60R contract award in less than a month. On Oct. 12, the U.S. Navy awarded Lockheed Martin a contract for eight Spanish Navy MH-60R aircraft.

Sikorsky has delivered 330 MH-60R aircraft to five countries. Sixty-four more are on order or in production for India, Greece, South Korea, Australia, Spain and Norway.

”This platform has a long and proven track record of reliability and flexibility in operational environments similar to those faced by the Norwegian Air Force and Coast Guard. This is why we believe the MH-60R is the solution that best meets Norway’s current requirements, and why we are very pleased to see this contract moving forward”, said Brigadier General Jarle Nergård, head of the Air Systems Division of the Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency.

A first-time operator of Seahawk helicopters, Norway is expected to receive all six MH-60R aircraft by 2027.

“The MH-60R is designed for all aspects of land and maritime operations from the vast majority of air-capable ships”, said Capt. William Hargreaves, program manager, H-60 Multi-mission Helicopter Program Office. “We are confident in Norway’s selection of this unmatched, multi-mission helicopter to support their coast guard.”