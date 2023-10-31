Veteran of the Day U.S. Army Veteran Silas “Si” Robertson

Silas “Si” Robertson was born in Vivian, La., the sixth of seven children. He attended North Caddo High School, where he played football. He dropped out of Louisiana Tech before being drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. In the Army, he came to be known for his distinctive character. He retired from the Army in 1993.

After leaving the Army, Robertson worked for his brother’s Duck Commander business, which eventually led to the “Duck Dynasty” TV show, and for him, several other TV appearances and spinoffs. His commitment to the military community remained unwavering, though. Inspired by his son Scott’s Army service and subsequent PTSD diagnosis after multiple tours to Iraq, he became a staunch advocate for Veterans’ care after service.

We honor his service.