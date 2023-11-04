fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Veterans

Veteran of the Day U.S. Army Veteran Ola Lee Mize

by Veterans Administration


Ola Lee Mize was born in Albertville, Ala., in 1931. He grew up poor, working in the fields for low pay, and left school after ninth grade to support his family. His first attempt to enlist in the Army was rejected due to his weight, but was later successful, in 1950.

Mize’s first service term was with the 82nd Airborne Division. When the beginning of the Korean War, he reenlisted to fight overseas. On June 10, 1953, during a heavy enemy attack at “Outpost Harry” near Surang-ni, Korea, Mize moved through open enemy fire with medical personnel to retrieve a fellow service member and carried out a plan to hold the enemy until reinforcements could arrive the following morning. His actions in combat earned him a Medal of Honor. During his military service, he also received many other awards and medals, including a Purple Heart and a Silver Star.

Mize later joined the Special Forces, completing three tours in Vietnam. He retired in 1981. He died of cancer in March 2014. He was 82.

We honor his service.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Color image of the supercruise in flight
On This Date
 By Aerotech News
Photograph by Kyra Helwick
F-35 Test Team performs first...
 By Michael Land Western Atlantic Ocean
NASA/JPL-Caltech photograph
JPL engineers put their skills...
 By Aerotech News
Air Force photograph by Samuel King Jr.
New electric aircraft arrives at...
 By Matthew Clouse Eglin AFB, Fla.
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit