Veteran of the Day U.S. Army Veteran Ola Lee Mize



Ola Lee Mize was born in Albertville, Ala., in 1931. He grew up poor, working in the fields for low pay, and left school after ninth grade to support his family. His first attempt to enlist in the Army was rejected due to his weight, but was later successful, in 1950.

Mize’s first service term was with the 82nd Airborne Division. When the beginning of the Korean War, he reenlisted to fight overseas. On June 10, 1953, during a heavy enemy attack at “Outpost Harry” near Surang-ni, Korea, Mize moved through open enemy fire with medical personnel to retrieve a fellow service member and carried out a plan to hold the enemy until reinforcements could arrive the following morning. His actions in combat earned him a Medal of Honor. During his military service, he also received many other awards and medals, including a Purple Heart and a Silver Star.

Mize later joined the Special Forces, completing three tours in Vietnam. He retired in 1981. He died of cancer in March 2014. He was 82.

We honor his service.