Headlines — November 6

News

In rare announcement, US says guided missile sub has arrived in Middle East, a message of deterrence to adversaries

U.S. Central Command said on social media Nov. 5 that an Ohio-class submarine was entering its area of responsibility.

Pentagon announces new military aid for Ukraine worth $425M

The Pentagon on Nov. 3 announced new military aid for Ukraine worth $425 million as Congress grapples with a White House request to spend another $60 billion to help the embattled country beat back entrenched Russian forces.

Pentagon pulls Defense Department support for congressional travel to Israel, restricts official visits

The Pentagon has pulled Defense Department support for congressional visits to Israel and restricted official visits nearly a month into the Israel-Hamas war, according to a memo obtained by CNN.

Russia says it test-fired an ICBM from a new nuclear submarine

The report comes as tensions are soaring between Russia and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.

Business

US Army seeks industry input for overhaul of aging artillery software

The U.S. Army is seeking industry feedback as it kicks off an overhaul of software designed to coordinate the use of mortars, missiles and more on the battlefield.

Tech start-ups try to sell a cautious Pentagon on AI

Shield AI, a tech start-up, already has a drone run by artificial intelligence being used by the Israeli military. But persuading the Pentagon to embrace the technology remains a big challenge.†

As regional tensions rise, US defense firms still bound for Dubai Airshow

“It feels a little like the uncertainty around COVID, but no companies are pulling out,” Eric Fanning, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Aerospace Industries Association, told Breaking Defense.

Defense

Forgotten bastards: Battle of Mogadishu’s unsung heroes await honors

Three decades later, a platoon that saw action before and during the infamous 1993 Black Hawk Down incident have yet to receive valor awards.

When a service’s top two officers aren’t available, who takes charge?

Figuring out who the no. 3 officer is in each of the services is not a neat, statutorily-controlled process like it is for, say, the White House, where the line runs from the president to the vice president, speaker of the house, president pro tempore of the Senate, and down to the cabinet secretaries.

Ford, Ike carrier strike groups exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

As the world waits to see whether the Israel-Hamas war will balloon into a larger regional conflict, two U.S. aircraft carrier strike groups conducted exercises together in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea this week.



How the Air Force builds special reconnaissance commandos

Special Reconnaissance airmen are trained in all forms of reconnaissance, from drones and cyber warfare to crawling through swamps and peering through a sniper scope.

ICBM test failure puts nuclear modernization effort into focus

A recent failed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test has led to new concerns about the age of Americaís land-based nuclear arsenal.

Veterans

VA pauses pension debt collections after discovery of system error

More than 40,000 pension recipients could be affected by the latest computer issues.

Veteran unemployment rebounded in October after disappointing stretch

Veterans’ unemployment rates decreased in October despite a slight uptick in national jobless rates, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

New addition to National WWII Museum addresses the conflict’s legacy

Veterans, Holocaust survivors, historians and actor Tom Hanks attended opening ceremonies for the Liberation Pavilion at the National World War II Museum.