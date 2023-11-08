Lancaster Cemetery hosts Veterans Day ceremony

The historic Lancaster Cemetery, part of the Antelope Valley Cemetery District, located in the heart of the City of Lancaster, Calif., will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Court of Honor.

The Marine Corps League, Detachment #930, led by John Graves will present the Colors and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Angela Hearns will sing our National Anthem followed by Korean War Veteran, Bishop Henry Hearns, Pastor emeritus for the Living Stone Cathedral of Worship, who will deliver the invocation.

Members of the Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers, Ch. 14, the Lancaster Cemetery Trustees, and members of the Antelope Valley Marine Corps League, Detachment #930 will place the military service wreaths.

Special recognition will be given to the Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers, Ch. 14 with remarks from Jessica Mellick, Ch. 14 President.

The first Guest Speaker will be U.S. Air Force veteran, and Cofee4Vets Board Member, Mayra Duarte. As an active and loved member of the local Veteran community, she will share about her life after the Iraq War.

The second Guest Speaker, U.S. Navy Veteran, Mike DeBry, a long-time resident of the Antelope Valley will share his personal experience in the service with the Mobile Riverine Force in Vietnam.

The Veterans Day Ceremony program at Lancaster Cemetery will celebrate and honor the service of those men and women from all wars and conflicts who have served so that we may continue to live our lives in freedom.

Halley Olsen Murphy will be providing light refreshments.